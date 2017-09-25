Agbor Balla breaks long silence, says dialogue is key to resolving crisis

Agbor Balla Felix Nkongho, the President of the outlawed Cameroon Anglophone Civil Society Consortium, has finally made his first public statement since he was released on August 30 by Presidential order.

Speaking Sunday September 24, 2017 at the Presbyterian Church Buea Station, during a thanksgiving service organised to officially welcome the released detainees and offer prayers for everyone still in detention, Agbor Balla said he will fight to restore equality between Anglophones and Francophones in Cameroon adding that dialogue and nonviolence remains vital to resolving the crisis.

He stated that the time spent in jail has reinforced his beliefs and quest for justice and that he remains more than ever committed to stand alongside his community and people in the face of adversity.

Hear him; “I can assure you that despite all efforts to shut us down through incarceration and technological means, you have instead raised your voices. We cannot underestimate a people when they decide to raise their voice. As you know in biblical times, the walls of the great city of Jericho fell down when the children of Israel praised God through their voices because the voice of the people is the voice of God”.

“Through your voices the walls of oppression, marginalization and injustice are beginning to develop cracks and will eventually fall down in our nation as you build the foundations for greater recognition and respect of the Anglophone minority in Cameroon”.

“The past 11 months have tested us and been very challenging to us as a people, a community, and a nation. But we as a people have stood firm. You have demonstrated unrelenting steadfastness and resolve because you believe in what is just and right. Our cause is morally right and our thirst for justice is insatiable”.

Barrister Balla equally said he is ready to fight till the end to see that there is equality in the country. He condemned violence in all its forms including the burning of schools and other structures.

Atia Tilarius, Goldon Zama and eight others who were recently released from the Kondengui maximum prison, all took part in the service, thanking God for their release.

Journal du Cameroun