Agbor Balla meets with British Minister of African affairs

Journal du Cameroun | As the crisis rocking the the two English-speaking regions in Cameroon drag on, key actors have been intensifying actions to find lasting solutions to the problem.
The British Minister of State for Africa Harriet Baldwin has been in Cameroon since the start of the week to meet with key actors to find a solution to the crisis.
Accompanied by the British High Commissioner to Cameroon Rowan Laxton, the British Minister met with Barister Felix Agbor Nkongho in Buea where both parties discussed on a wide range of issues about the crisis.
According the « former President » of the outlawed consortium, they discussed on the growing refugee crisis, the internally displaced due to the crisis, the situation of those in jail, those facing trial in military courts, the continuous arrests in the two regions and the alleged burning of houses by the military.
The crisis took another twist last month when the Government announced the extradition of 47 separatists arrested in Nigeria.
They have since been detained in a secret location with access to their lawyers and family members completely denied them.
Since the extradition, the crisis has taken another twist in the two regions with civilians caught up in violent clashes between the military and separatist fighter leading to deaths on both sides as well as those of civilians.
This situation was equally raised at the meeting as Agbor Balla called on the United Kingdom and other International partners to puch for dialogue with representatives of the people.
`The British Minister of State for Africa`. I guess this position, was created only
the day before. Where has anyone manning such a position, been ever since it
all started and with all the damages that have been done in the SW / NW?
I also guess, that they have seen in Balla, a president of Ambazonia.
I should commend the British for the endeavours to end this crisis. And we are yet to hear from France! That tells you the evil nature of French rule in Africa. France only gives up once a genocide has ensued, like the case of Rwanda.
This is not a statement in support of the view that we should be waiting for the west to resolve our problems, but it certainly points to how various countries we relinquish our rights and allegiance to view the importance of our welfare!
I have not read anywhere on this forum of a the state visit effected by a French minister or whoever is now running the Francophonie, in an attempt to sympathise with Cameroon or even LRC and to propose solutions to avoid the impending genocide that is likely to take place in Cameroon.
What solutions? No matter who is president the only thing they will get is decentralization. Even if Muna gets elected, I don’t see the results changing . People are dying everywhere and devil is winning. If we want to be objective don’t raise refugee crisis or killings on a one sided basis. The innocent are being preyed on as a bag of rice.
You are one of the biggest obstacle to our struggle. It’s a matter of time before the Tigers obliterate that fat Amstel pot belly of yours. We will kill all the BiR terorists in our back yard starting with the DO. RIP Sam Soya. The beheading those Chadian soldiers used to kill you shall not go in vain.
The funny thing about your rambling is that you are no way near the field of action. You are probably one of those frustrated “bushfallers” who spend their time on the internet, acting tough, while hoping for a gullible youth to be killed because of its stupidity, so you can parade with his picture on the internet crying “genocide” and writing RIP all over the place.
The way LRC have behave throughout this crisis is proof that they dont believe in the so called national unity.U dont keep national unity by using arms.Like i said,its just a matter of time.All those DOs and Governors in Ambasonia will be arrested.
And Dion Ngute perhaps?????
And Justice Ayah Paul Abine????
And the Paramount ruler of Kembong???
What criteria do they use to choose those for consultation? Did someone mention broad-based dialogue?
John [email protected] write Ms baldwins office a email immediately stating these discrepencies, maybe they are not aware quite frankly.
France is NOT a federation. All French former colonies do not practise federalism. Biya is a puppet of France. It is therefore impossible for Biya to grant SC a GENUINE federation when France is a unitary state. A genuine FEDERATION with LRC will therefore never occur.
The earlier Dr. Balla stop dreaming of a federation of equal status with LRC, THE BETTER FOR OUR STRUGGLE:.
Southern Cameroonians should concentrate on the easier achievable RESTORATION OF STATEHOOD and forget about a FEDERATION of two EQUAL states with LRC. The annexionist, LRC and by extension France, will never ever accept to form a genuine FEDERATION of two EQUAL states with SC since their hidden Agenda is to achieve their French-sponsored annexionist-cum-assimilationist enslavement of Southern Cameroonians.
Dr. Balla is therefore simply wasting his precious time and energy preaching FEDERATION. Biya and France will NEVER listen to him.
Thank God Biya has exposed his diabolic intentions by declaring war on Southern Cameroonians.
Southern Cameroonians should use this blessing in disguise to free themselves from enslavement.
One thing is clear : Biya and his ISLAND OF EVIL can NEVER EVER defeat Southern Cameroonians in SC. The foolish decision of Biya will be considered by historians as the last nail in the coffin of Biya’s so-called “one and indivisible” LRC. Simply put, the informal Union is FINITO. The war is last kick of a dying horse
The war will continue until the last terrorist from LRC is sent back to his country alive or in a body bag.
A GUERRA CONTINUA
You said it all. Balla, should go ask some good minded person, what
it will look like if federalism is the option. It is never late, to learn
Balla. Try to love your people more than your personal ego.
Atleast we should be very happy and proud that some young cameroonians are fighting for equal rights and justice..
We should be proud to say Bravo to such a young man who after Kondengui still came out and is still fighting for a change in cameroon..
We should learn that freedom is a long term fight..
We shouldnt give up, seat in bars and only make noise..
We are always quick to criticize without bringing any positive contribution..
We have a half death man rulling and damaging the country since 1982..We have been making noise , same noise over and over and today should be proud that the young generation is out to bring a change…
Let those pessimistic noise makers keep talking, when things are fine, they will come in the bars and still claim they also contributed…
Cameroonians come in many colors – those who subscribe to the mantra of “you are supposed to be seen not heard” and those who do not, those who believe in constructive criticism of the rulership and those who do not, those who sing praises all over, and those who do not. Ultimately people get the government they deserve.
Thanks to Equinox TV, a youth leader was able to take the president’s Youth Day Message ” things are stabilizing” and analyze it for all to see, pointing out the not-too-sweet fact that the president is out of touch with the people! “For indeed” asked the youth leader, “how can things be stabilizing with the increasing murder of men in uniform as well as civilians,the razing down of entire villages?”
The young courageous leader did not hesitate to place the blame at the
doorsteps of those who take upon themselves to misinform the president as well the president himself for depending exclusively on middlemen and liars for the facts on the ground.
But it goes far back in time. During election campaigns, while leaders of other political parties o from hamlet to hamlet, city to city, campaigning and selling their vision to the voters, proxies, interlopers and middlemen of all sorts do the job for the “natural candidate” of the RDPC who remains at the helm. People do not know the person they vote for and he does not know the voters or their concerns.
And so it is! Being out of touch with the realities on the ground should come as no surprise, n’est-ce pas?
We don’t need colonial masters to come and resolve our problems or tell us what to do in the 21st century. Grow up African slaves. We can resolve this problem by ourselves if and only if we can stop the hatred of each other because of who speaks what foreign language. We all know Biya and his regime is the problem. This is what needs to be tackled by Cameroonians and not bringing in foreigners who always intervene to protect their national interest. We are all Cameroonians and not English nor French. Southern Cameroon and East Cameroon were all European fabrications for their national interest. It’s time to let go. Unite as one and defeat Biya. We don’t need the French or the English.