Air France tops airlines in Cameroon

APAnews | Competition is getting more and more intense in air transport in Cameroun, where Air France is losing ground despite its first place with 20 percent of the market share.

This is according to the 2016 activity report, released on Wednesday by the Aviation Authority of Cameroon (AAC).

The document revealed an overall 26-percent increase in commercial flights in Cameroon, but noted that the 25 airlines serving Cameroon are fighting for market share.

Thus, Air France retains the first place with 20 percent of the market, compared to over 21percent the previous year.

The Franco-Dutch consortium is closely followed by the Belgian carrier, SN Brussels, which has over 13 percent, while third place previously held by the Cameroon National Air Transport Company (CAMAIR-CO) with 11 percent now goes to Turkish Airlines with about 12 percent.

Behind this group of four, “the major regional airlines, such as Ethiopian Airlines, Kenya Airways, Royal Air Maroc, Asky Airlines and Air Cote d’Ivoire continue to strengthen their position in the air services market in Cameroon,” reported AAC.