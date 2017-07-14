Air Transport: Bamenda Airport Set For Camair-Co

Governor Adolphe Lele Lafrique and Camair-Co GM Ernest Dikoum have appreciated the state of preparedness ahead of July 20, 2017 inaugural flight.

From the look of things, the Bamenda airport is virtually set to receive Camair-Co’s inaugural flight on July 20, 2017. The Director of the Airport’s management Cooporation (ADC), Angu Anyangwe Richard and the civil aviation team leader, Mukete Simon told the visiting Governor of the North West Region, Adolphe Lele Lafrique and the General Manager of Camair-Co, Ernest Dikoum on July 12, 2017 that the Control Tower is good for use and waiting for Camair-Co. They sounded off about the airport’s Firefighting Brigade with good and enough equipment.

Away at the metrological facility, Tamfu Julius introduced a new automatic weather station to ensure all round weather conditions to help things during landing and takeoff of flights. The runway featured some cracks and grass whose impact was minimized by the airport authorities who however, said repairs are on course to help matters. Authorities of the CDE Water Corporation committed to make water available as required while a standby generator is available to handle eventual blackouts. Security issues was the subject of an in-camera session with the Governor, the General Manager and concerned security hierarchy.



Impressed with the state of preparedness, Governor Adolphe Lele Lafrique wished the dream of seeing Camair-Co planes in the skies of Bamenda to come true. He stated the commitment of the administration and security forces to accompany Camair-Co’s venture to give business a fresh push in the North West Region with flights that come to help matters for business people.

The General Manager of Camair-Co, Ernest Dikoum saluted fantastic conditions to help fly Camair-Co planes in Bamenda. He said it is the objective of the company to value investments to fly the home front by making air travel the easiest, most practicable and an inspiration for mobility and togetherness of Cameroonians.

Cameroon Tribune