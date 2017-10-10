Akere Muna : « Pourquoi je suis candidat »

Avocat anglophone et figure de la lutte anticorruption, il s’est longtemps tenu à distance de la politique, mais a décidé, à 65 ans, de se lancer dans la course. Il a choisi Jeune Afrique pour l’annoncer.
Jeune Afrique?: Vous avez donc décidé de vous présenter à l’élection présidentielle de 2018…
AKERE MUNA?: Oui. Je suis candidat, car l’état de mon pays m’incite à vouloir faire partie de la solution. Depuis deux décennies, j’ai beaucoup travaillé sur la gouvernance, l’économie, mais aussi l’État de droit. Me présenter est la seule façon de partager mon expérience au bénéfice des Camerounais.
Dans le passé, vous avez pourtant déclaré ne pas vouloir être candidat face au président Biya. Qu’est-ce qui vous a fait changer d’avis??
En ce moment troublé de notre histoire et face aux périls qui nous menacent, il serait souhaitable que Paul Biya passe le relais. Mon espoir est qu’il nous offre une transition paisible. Ahidjo et Biya n’ont pas accédé au pouvoir par la volonté du peuple. Je veux croire qu’en 2018, pour la première fois, les Camerounais pourront vraiment choisir leur président.
Vous êtes le fils de Salomon Tandeng Muna, l’un des artisans de la réunification des deux Cameroun. Est-ce un avantage dans ce contexte où l’État unitaire est remis en question??
Mon père a été parmi les pionniers de la réunification de la République fédérale. Il souhaitait que les Camerounais se retrouvent après des décennies de séparation. D’aucuns pensent qu’il a mal négocié?; d’autres pensent qu’il a « vendu » les anglophones. Mais il était de bonne foi, et j’assume son héritage sans regrets, même s’il n’est pas juste de juger un fils qui se propose d’agir aujourd’hui sur ce qu’a fait son père il y a soixante ans.
Et vous-même, choisiriez-vous l’État unitaire ou le fédéralisme??
Je choisirais la forme de l’État qui respecte nos différentes cultures. Je rapprocherais le pouvoir du citoyen, ce qui correspond au fédéralisme.
Que vous inspirent les manifestations récentes survenues dans les deux régions anglophones??
Je les ai vécues dans la douleur. Rien ne justifie que des Camerounais soient tués. Ensuite, certaines personnes croient que ce pays leur appartient. Elles pensent détenir une autorité supérieure et pouvoir prévoir l’avenir du Cameroun contre la volonté des autres. C’est triste.
Un bon président doit avoir une histoire d’amour entre le peuple et lui-même
Pensez-vous vraiment que le chef de l’État envisage de passer la main en 2018??
Je ne sais pas, mais je suis convaincu que l’on ne peut pas évoquer les problèmes actuels du Cameroun en faisant abstraction du contexte électoral.
Quel président souhaitez-vous être??
Un président qui est à l’écoute. J’aimerais citer l’ex-présidente du Malawi, Joyce Banda, qui avait affirmé qu’« un bon président doit avoir une histoire d’amour entre le peuple et lui-même ».
Pensez-vous que le pays soit prêt à élire un anglophone à sa tête en 2018??
Je pense que les Camerounais sont prêts à élire un président susceptible d’améliorer leur quotidien et de ramener la fraternité entre eux. Un président proche d’eux. À cet égard, ma double culture est un atout. N’ai-je pas été élu bâtonnier par un barreau en majorité francophone, dont les membres se sont juste demandé ce que j’étais capable de faire pour eux??
Paul Biya devra-t?il s’inquiéter si vous êtes élu??
Non. Il est hors de question d’entreprendre quoi que ce soit contre lui. Je me sens une obligation, en tant qu’Africain, de le protéger. Je suis avocat et j’estime qu’il faudrait une raison vraiment extraordinaire pour le poursuivre. J’ajoute que le président de la République a longtemps travaillé avec mon père et que j’ai une relation spéciale avec lui. Souvenez-vous?: lorsque Ahmadou Ahidjo s’absentait, mon père assurait l’intérim. À l’époque, j’ai vu le secrétaire général à la présidence qu’était Paul Biya venir travailler avec mon père à Buéa.
Ensemble vers une Nouvelle République
The Munas are not different from father: They are all puppets of LRC. They have all sold their consciences to LRC in exchange for marginal and ephemeral favours. So it is no surprise that Akere is now being used by LRC to distract world attention from the genocide in SC.
The LORD is slow to anger and abundant in loving kindness, forgiving iniquity and transgression; but He will by no means clear the guilty, visiting the iniquity of the fathers on the children to the third and the fourth generations…Numbers 14:18
I can categorically say the Biya children are finished as in FINISH!
Your brother Ben Muna left sdf and tried with his own party and could not succeed. He is even more popular than u, So stay quiet old man because you will fail like your brother Ben muna.
Why not joining Maurice Kamto & Kah Walla & maybe Cabral Libi to Form a serious opposition party?
Too many candidates that create confusion.
Quand est ce k les Camerounais comprendront qu’en rang disperse ce serait le mm résultat ?
ONLY MAN WHO IS CAPABLE OF GOVERNING CAMEROON AT THIS MOMENT.
HE IS CALLED LE PRESIDENT JEAN NJEUNGA.
“ Asking Muna to save Cameroon is just like asking Biya to save the Cpdm”. In this kind of scenario , there’s no lesser of two evils. Imagine that after harvest the best trees in La Republique’s forest and auctioning off to his French handlers, one day someone will completely absolve Franck Emmanu Biya of his hardheartedness and chant on tree tops that he cannot be held responsible for his father’s ignominies. After having been pampered, protected and given visibility by the establishment his father worked so hard to built, Akengue Muna is the public face of what ails Cameroon and must be completely vomited and ignored! He has compounded his family’s nack for treasonous behavior by once more accepting to wear a French mask and water down the calls for autonomy by his kin and kith.
@ Firefighter
Aren’t you being too hard on the son? Which son had a choice to be born of his father? Should the man not be judged on his own merits? I quite understand your ire at perceived failings of Muna Sr yet I think this gentleman must not be the victim of transferred aggression.
No child is an exact replica of his parents. As a matter of fact we tend to ignore the wonderful Jon Dr. Wali Muna, the cardiologist has done in Cameroon.And let us not forget what Barrister Been Muna did when he mobilized the entire legal fraternity in Cameroon to come to Yondo Mandengue Black’s arbitrary arrest and detention at the launching of the SDF party. Compare the relative absence of current Bar President over the fate of his abducted colleagues.
He’s therefore a domestic enabler of subjugation and a house slave with empirial ambitions. For novices, his family members are past masters at voracious opportunism. When ever the SDF tried to build a strong counter force to the Big C, Ben Muna would either pick a fight with Fru Ndi, dine behind the scenes with authorities or move in and out of the SDF at will. By frustrating the opposition, his sister was rewarded with a ministerial post. We are not questioning whether Akengue Muna is a renowned lawyer or not, who said renowned lawyers can only come from the Muna family? He’s a product of the one sided and exploitative tribalistic system his father helped La Republique build and should never pretend to have the aspirations of Anglophones at heart. He’s his father’s son!
Cool down….you are too heated up. Cool down.
I picked a quarrel with someone who reasoned along these very lines. All I can use for plea is “We all have sinned and come short of the glory of God” yet someone must stand at the pupil and preach to us, nicht wahr? Think about it. Cool down.
Wise John,
It is our inability to be tough that we have allowed dynastic politics to ruin our lives. We are in 2017 and no presidential campaign has been announced. What we have at hand is an existential problem and we expect our leaders to take a stand. Fru Ndi and his SDF want to die with La Republique. Their choice is clear. Muna wants to cash in on the debate about the form of state without taking any blows, so he has chosen the easy way to maintain the statusquo. Wise John, what have you been fighting for all this while that you wholeheartedly fall behind someone who has put that to question? Can you give me examples of the children of leaders who made us forget that they shouldn’t be held responsible for their famous parents’ transgressions one they took office?
You have a point, pal.You really do.
But at the same time I am aware of collateral damage that results from a poorly structured struggle where useful fire power ends up bringing down, not the targeted foe, but those in the ranks of what should logically be comrades-in-arms.
That said, take your mind far back in time to 1992. John Fru Ndi was an unknown quantity, despised by some, ignored by many, snubbed all over as a mere book seller. Yet, thanks to his bravado and charisma, multiparty politics reached our shores. Forget that destiny swept away the fruit of those labors. We at least emerged from monolithic rule. All we seek at this moment is another milestone down the road to more freedom, more choices and more accountability.