Akere Muna summoned to appear before Yaounde Court for forgery

April 19, 2018 1 Comment

Journal du Cameroun | The Presidential Candidate is expected to appear before the Yaounde Court of First Instance on May 8 to answer charges brought before him by his sister Ama Tutu Muna.

He is expected in court to answer charges of forgery, false declaration and concealment of procedure all punishable by articles 74, 162 sub section 1, 167 and 314 sub section 3(c) of the Cameroon penal code.

Ama Tutu Muna is accusing her brother of imitating her signature as well as lying in an interview on April 05 in the La Nouvelle Expression Newspaper on her supposed attendance of a family meeting.

Akere Muna and brothers have been entangled in a succession battle with his younger sister and former Minister of Arts and Culture who recently dragged them to court.

The former Minister of Arts and Culture has always felt cheated in the succession battle to their late father and former Prime Minister Solomon Tandeng Muna.

One comment

  1. Sameboy
    April 19, 2018 at 12:46

    Greedy family just like their late father.At this old age….they still fighting for properties

    Reply

