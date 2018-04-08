Alaska: Agbor Mangieb Abel, newly hired as Assistant Finance Director discharged

Coastal Television | | Anchorage, AK – Bethel just let go of their freshly hired Assistant Finance Director Abel Mangieb, after a mere two weeks of work, as reported by KYUK.
The city of Bethel discharged the former Assistant Finance Director on March 2nd, after being hired on February 19th, 2018.
Bethel Human Resources Manager Keith Henthorn commented of the termination:
“There were some things that were brought to our attention that caused us some concern…A further investigation led us to [err on] the side of caution and he was escorted out of the building.”
According to reports, Abel Mangieb was not arrested or charged by the Bethel Police Department, while the Assistant Finance Director opening is posted back on the city’s website.
Those seeking employment out here, must have in mind the fact that diplomas alone do not matter. Background checks are part of the deal!
Incidentally Alaska has something different from the rest of the States – fingerprinting in order to ferret out those who commit crimes elsewhere in the US and come to take cover here. Remember that!!!!!
