All children hiding in the bushes should come out, Atanga Nji begs SW population

Paul Atanga Nji, Minister of Territorial Administration, has urged all young people in the South West Region, who have either taken refuge in the bush or acting as Ambazonia militants to leave the forest and return home.
Minister Atanga Nji was speaking at the South West Governor’s Office on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, during his maiden visit to the Region, following his appointment as Minister of Territorial Administration on March 2.
Emerging from an in camera meeting that brought together the Governor of the South West Region, four of the six Senior Divisional Officers (SDOs) of the Region, Divisional Officer (SDO) and top security officers of the Region, the new interior boss told the population that he has brought the message of peace, unity and dialogue from the Head of State.
“I have brought the message of peace, unity and dialogue from the Head of State. It is important to understand that Cameroon is one an indivisible and the Head of State has asked me to extend his congratulation to all the administrative authorities, that is the Governor, the SDOs, DOs and the forces of law and order for taking care of the situation on the ground in a very professional manner.”
The former Minister of Special Duties at the Presidency of the Republic said despite being victims of provocation and assassination, the forces of law and order remained professional and level-headed and did not take any drastic decision that could jeopardise the reputation of the republic.
He reiterated that his message is that of peace and dialogue. “But peace and dialogue only to those who will want to remain in one and indivisible Cameroon. A message of peace and dialogue only for those who understand that the Head of State is President Paul Biya and the only country they have is Cameroon. And that peace and dialogue will only be discussed within the frame work of Republican institutions and the law….”
He said the problems of Cameroon can be discussed without burning, looting, raping and killing anybody. The Minister said those who have come on board like the traditional rulers, motor bike riders and the teachers will convey the message of peace to their respective areas.
“…all the children who are in the bush in the villages should come out and work for one Cameroon and the parents have to convey this message to their children,” he said
Commenting on the March 25 Senatorial elections, Minister Atanga Nji said everything was carried out “in perfect tranquillity.”
This elementary school drop-out ex-convict does not understand what is mean by dialogue without pre-conditions. In a country where mediocrity is rewarded I don’t expect much though.
Your terrorist military set houses on fire , have you constructed new houses for them?. Scammer Atanga Nij only a fool will take you serious.
Tell him it’s referendum or nothing
There is unanimity about one thing – dialogue.
But then dialogue requires living human being with ideas to share. Mrs. Sisiku Julius Ayuk Tabe would like to be present to contribute. And her husband. And Mrs. Bibixy as well as her own husband too. And lots of others.
But….but……but the playing field needs to be level….very level for good outcome.
Malcom X once said that “Time is on the side of the oppressed today, it’s against the oppressor. Truth is on the side of the oppressed today, it’s against the oppressor. You don’t need anything else.”
This is 100% with the situation in Cameroon ( beg your pardon: ” one and indivisible” LRC ) today.
Biya declared war on the peaceful people of SC because they asked for DIALOGUE. Biya was expecting a BLITKRIEG ( Flash war). He was surprised that his victims said with one voice BRING IT ON.
The Restoration Forces have been sending the terrorists from LRC in body bags to their country.
The is open ended. No person knows when it will ever end. SC has become almost ungovernable, the treasury has no more money to finance the war.
At last, Biya has realized that the war in UNWINNABLE.
—-Blitzkrieg…..
….100% true…..
The war is open ended
Financial constraint has forced Biya to start talking about dialogue. However, Biya is now a lame duct President. He singlehandedly started the war. He can NOT singlehandedly stop the war. Southern Cameroonians must agree to stop the war. That can only happen if an INCLUSIVE and GENUINE dialogue is convened under the auspices of an international third If not, the war will continue until thy kingdom come.
Southern Cameroonians have time, a lot of time. Restoration Forces do not need loans to defend homeland. The diaspora is supporting them financially.
Biya does not have time. The war cost billions daily to sustain. The soldiers must be paid their allowances, Chadian mercenaries need their dues. The country is bankrupt. No wonder, the word ” annulé ” is now the song in LRC
….lame duck….
an international third party…