Allan Nyom says he was right to snub Cameroon in order to stay with West Brom after Hugo Broos’ dig at AFCON absentees: ‘I heard what he said’

Allan Nyom says it was more important for him to play for West Brom

Nyom congratulated Cameroon on their win but says he has no regrets

Cameroon beat Egypt 2-1 in the final to win the Africa Cup of Nations

West Brom defender Allan Nyom says he has no regrets about snubbing Cameroon to stay with West Brom.

Cameroon beat Egypt in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday and Nyom was one of several players who opted not to travel to the tournament in Gabon.



He was not the only player to make the decision as fellow countryman Joel Matip opted to stay with Liverpool and Cameroon boss Hugo Broos said: ‘Maybe they are saying now to themselves, ‘S***! Why didn’t I go with them?’

But Nyom says he has no regrets about his decision. He told the BBC: ‘I heard what Broos said.

‘It’s true, at first I didn’t want to go, but afterwards I changed my mind. But he knew that and he knows what he told me, so I have no worries, no regrets.

‘If before the tournament they had told me ‘Cameroon is going to win and you are not part of the squad’, I don’t mind because I’m happy I’m playing for my club – it’s much more important for me.

‘If I had been there, it could stall my club career.’

Asked for his own message for Broos, Nyom said: ‘Congratulations.’

West Brom are next in action on Saturday when they travel to London to take on a resurgent West Ham at the London Stadium.

Daily Mail