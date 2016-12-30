Allow us to go, ‘Biafrans’ beg Buhari

Members of the Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra, (MASSOB) in Cross River State have appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to do everything in his powers to ‘free’ them to go their independent way.

Public Relations Officer, Comrade Okon Eyo Effiom in a statement said cost of living in Nigeria has inflicted poverty on them and that many of them are dying from hunger and diseases since they can no longer afford to buy basic food items and provisions.

He said there has been much injustice in Nigeria against them so that they are no longer comfortable.

“Many years after the Nigerian civil war, injustice is still being perpetrated against the people of Biafra especially the minorities as seen with the devastation of Odi in Rivers State, the handing over of Bakassi to Cameroon by the Nigerian government. We hereby call on President Mohammadu Buhari to let the people of Biafra go so that we can decide our fate and build our nation”

Comrade Effiom stated that with the state of things, there are clear indications that the Nigerian state can no longer take care of its people which accounts for the failed system which has led to the high cost of living.

“Between last year, (2015) and this year, the cost of living has risen over 500% which is way beyond the ordinary citizen which accounts for the high death rate through disease and suicide amongst our people”.

Daily Trust