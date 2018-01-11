Ambazonia leaders arrest gives Anglophone crisis new direction, Barrister Bobga accedes interim Presidency

Journal du Cameroun | The arrest of the Interim Government of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia has given the Anglophone Crisis a new kink.

Following the arrest of Sisiku Julius Ayuk Tabe and nine others at Nera Hotel, Ekwueme Road, Abuja Nigeria on Friday, January 5, 2017, Milton Taka, the Ambazonia Interim Government Undersecretary for Communication on Tuesday, January 9, announced that the erstwhile President of the North West Lawyers Association (NOWELA), Barrister Harmony Bobga, who fled the country in the wake of the Anglophone Crisis has taken over command as the Interim President of the Ambazonian Government.

The choice of Barrister Harmony Bobga, according to the Undersecretary for Communication should not be a suppress many, given that the learned Barrister has a reputable track record in leadership following his indefatigable contribution in the fight against the deliberate annihilation and erosion of the Common Law System in Cameroon.

The other front runners in the Anglophone struggle were unanimous that the verve with which Barrister Bobga led NOWELA and by extension the Common Law Lawyers’ strike in Bamenda in October 2016,will be the same vim which he be used by the daring lawyer to pilot the affairs of the Interim Government alongside two others.

Milton Taka exhorted all West Cameroonians around the globe to give the new Interim President the necessary support to enable him fight for the liberation of Sisiku Ayuk Tabe, Dr. Nfor Ngala Nfor, Dr. Fidelis Nde Che, Dr. Henry Kimeng, Prof. Awasum, Dr. Cornelius Kwanga, Tassang Wilfred, Barrister Eyambe Elias, Dr. Ojong Okongho and Barrister Nalowa Bih from their captors.