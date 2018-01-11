Ambazonia leaders arrest gives Anglophone crisis new direction, Barrister Bobga accedes interim Presidency

Journal du Cameroun | The arrest of the Interim Government of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia has given the Anglophone Crisis a new kink.
Following the arrest of Sisiku Julius Ayuk Tabe and nine others at Nera Hotel, Ekwueme Road, Abuja Nigeria on Friday, January 5, 2017, Milton Taka, the Ambazonia Interim Government Undersecretary for Communication on Tuesday, January 9, announced that the erstwhile President of the North West Lawyers Association (NOWELA), Barrister Harmony Bobga, who fled the country in the wake of the Anglophone Crisis has taken over command as the Interim President of the Ambazonian Government.
The choice of Barrister Harmony Bobga, according to the Undersecretary for Communication should not be a suppress many, given that the learned Barrister has a reputable track record in leadership following his indefatigable contribution in the fight against the deliberate annihilation and erosion of the Common Law System in Cameroon.
The other front runners in the Anglophone struggle were unanimous that the verve with which Barrister Bobga led NOWELA and by extension the Common Law Lawyers’ strike in Bamenda in October 2016,will be the same vim which he be used by the daring lawyer to pilot the affairs of the Interim Government alongside two others.
Milton Taka exhorted all West Cameroonians around the globe to give the new Interim President the necessary support to enable him fight for the liberation of Sisiku Ayuk Tabe, Dr. Nfor Ngala Nfor, Dr. Fidelis Nde Che, Dr. Henry Kimeng, Prof. Awasum, Dr. Cornelius Kwanga, Tassang Wilfred, Barrister Eyambe Elias, Dr. Ojong Okongho and Barrister Nalowa Bih from their captors.
Barrister Bobda can be a game changer in this crisis. I only hope he is going to try and consult Barrister Ba-lla moving forward.
Although I don’t know him well, however, I have followed many of his interviews on TV and I see him like somebody who’ll act with his brain rather than with emotions.
@Ras Tuge, I know you’ll say he ran away when the heat was on but let’s first of all check him out one more time…
—Bobga—
Zam-Zam,
It sure is an indefatigable sect with clueless followers; and impostor leaders that are opportunistic adventurers with no sense of direction. Once you understand this dynamics, you set up a system; a dragnet and simple collect them with minimal effort.
O yea, my position about this devious warlock hasn’t changed. I am elated however that you remember I-Man put that crown on the castle of this sly CHIEF of the FIFTH COLUMN. I read people very quickly… Strictly entre nous, this fugitive is the most hazardous replacement for the illusionist impostor. The con artist is hungry; he has no job, no pension, no property, no future… and he has HEARD that there’s money to be made within the rangs of the doomed and runaway cabinet. I-Man is not always right but I am never wrong. Seen?
Ras Impostor Tuge,
I thought in the new year you might turn a new civil leaf? It runs in the blood don’t it? A man of no shame, the sissy that disappears with every triumphant progress of Ambazonia only to pop up when bribery temporarily stalls our resolve. Btw, it’s “rank” and not ‘rangs’! What happened to the “so many tools st the disposal of the state” including the International Arrest Warrants, a fiction of your imagination? Just like your mentor/idol at Etoudi, the humanitarian crisis lurking among the refugees in Cross River means nothing to you but consolidation of power. We will resist all your evil till the last man for we are ready for the long haul. Breed of heartless French slaves and African deviants.
Ho Ho Ho, merry freedom fighting!
French slaves spend precious time calling our leaders names. They were in a hurry and piled on President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe, calling him conman. But we now know on whose faces egg has exploded. We now know those who coughed up 500,000 USD and unleashed thugs to go buy the abduction of Sisiku Ayuk Tabe and his team. Those French slaves who still had doubts about the resolve of 8 million Ambazonians , ought to think twice! Un Sisiku Ayuk Tabe peut en cacher un autre!
Hear this one suffering from advanced amnesia!
You’re always looking for a scapegoat to accuse, I pity you.
How did our secret service know that soldiers were about to be ambushed in Manyu, when they launched that early morning offensive in Manyu? How were they aware of the mov’ts of those kidnapped in that hotel, or about training camps in N. NGR?
FYI, the person leaking out those info is in the group of those kidnapped. It might even be Sisi himself—he even looks like a typical money eye man.
When some visionaries use their flash lights to flash the path to follow you immediately order for their houses to burnt down. And the results are right there in front of you.
I thought it was Akere who sold them out?…
@Firefighter
You will be saving a lot of energy, endocrine function and peace of mind by selecting your interlocutors very carefully. Whether you believe it or not, it drains you emotionally to be pouring water on a duck’s back. It really does!
A simple guide to choosing who to debate with consists in taking a close look at how they pay attention to details. When Ayaba is consistently rendered as “Ayamba”, Grassfield becomes “Ngraffi”, Ambazonia becomes “Ambosthesnie” or some unpronounceable version under the pen of your interlocutor, that should raise the red flag right away. Once the elements of a discussion are not mastered, the facts are doomed to be muddied as well.
Hahaha, wise one! You hit the nail on the head! One even rushed in the other day , telling me I was now for a two state federation, though there was no mention of it any where! The gruesome legacy of French education and culture!
@FireFighter
Your wise one is an example of an unsuccesful person in the United States of America.
John Dinga is an example of a failure in the United States, however he is your wise one. You must be a very wretched person anywhere you are in this world. Anyone who thinks like you and John Dinga must be a wretched person like the old failure John Dinga.
John Dinga is an example not to follow unless your goal is to fail! Cameroonians in Chicago tell their children to be ambitious and work hard else they will end up like John Dinga.
Kikikiki FF,
you indeed have a good taste for mentors—no wonder you’re so in-love with Sisi. I’ll definitely queue behind Ni Bah, at all times, were he to be placed in front alongside all your mentors, and I must choose one.
Those eggs are going to hatch in your entrails ! Who has offered you a 2 state federation? Be there and be counting your chicken while enjoying your self-consolation.
You’re going to divide Guangdong, not CMR…
@Zam-Zam Don’t even think about it.Barrister Bobga made it clear when lawyers were comtemplating on resuming duty.Barrister Bobga told them that,lawyers held a meeting in January 2017,and a SC Bar association was created during that meetind.Agbor Balla was part of that meeting.Barrister Agbor Balla told them that SCnians are out of Cameroon.He reiterated it while in the US.Just know that,the Ambasonian Interim Gov’t is not a one man’s show like the LRC gov’t.Our gov’t is a strong institution.If Bobga starts talking a different story,he will be dismissed out of the gov’t to join Agbor Balla,and some other person will replace him.The struggle is bigger than any individual.
@Kongosa,
abeg forget abt da ya discussion, quick-quick. Bobga know book, and yi be na man of law. Man of law no fit act like some tief pipol dem, weh dem tief money b4 dem run comot CMR.
All dis wuna tok na just emotions, Koboh wuna no get, so-so big mop. Gee 100million for all da wuna dokita dem, dem go sell wuna all over nite. All da pride seh Anglo dem no corrupt di mek Popol laugh soteh bloke yi banja. Na daso the same pipol wey dem di fool-fool wuna go sell wuna all…
Maitre Bobga – Biodata
1. He is a renowned human right lawyer and President of the NW Bar Association
2. He was the author of the memorandum that gave Biya 6 months to resolve the lawyers problems or else…
3. He was one of the founding fathers of the Consortium
4. He was placed on position #1 of LRC list of MVP ( Most Valuable Prisoner). However, he escaped through Donga-Mantung to Nigeria and finally to the US.
5. He is a hardliner and very allergic to the word DECENTRALISATION
6. He was awarded a Dr. h.c. by his peers because of his immense contributions in unmasking the dirty tricks of LRC
LRC is hereby warned not to bribe Donald John Trump to arrest President Bobga. The next leader to succeed him might be a SUPER EXTREMIST aka WARLORD, such as Dr. Ayaba or Dr. Akwanga.
Absolutely nothing to add.
@ mvomeka
ball crap you have nothing interesting to said, just propaganda
Nothing to said????? Wandassss!
Bobga is a broke wimp!
When African Americans complain about police brutality it is because it is endemic.
When blacks an Arabs complain about discrimination in France it is because it is systemic
When Anglophones complain about marginalization and forced francophonization in Cameroon it is because it is endemic and systemic.
The government cannot militarize, brutalize, terrorize, kill, extort, violate, blackmail, arrest, harass, intimidate, suppress Anglophones as a solution to the problem.
Sisiku Ayuk Tabe represents the dreams of 6 to 8 million Anglophones. You can not kill the dreams of all of us with military power.
Yaoundé can choose to find a true political solution to the problem or continue with Hutu/Nazi propaganda and killings.
The dream never dies, everyone is a leader.
@Lum
You are either delusional or a big liar!
Sicksiku ayuk tabe does not represent the dreams of up to 500,000 people from the North West and South West of Cameroon and that is being very generous. Where do you get the numbers from? The majority of people from the North West and Southwest do not support Sickseku ayuk tabe!
Your ambazombie movement is based on delusion and false thoughts and will never achieve anything!
The unknown gunmen who abducted sickseku and his band of coward terrorist conmen are preparing to abduct other naive/stupid ambazombie leaders including Bobga the wimp.
The South West chiefs told the Common Wealth scribe 3 weeks ago thatthey do not support Sickseku and they do not support ambazombies!
Africans for Donald Trump, Fortunately for us, the South West Chiefs are not a representative sample of Ambazonians and speak for themselves. Upon leaving Cameroun the Common Wealth Scribe advised the Biya government that its strategy of conditional dialogue with Ambazonia is doomed but because that does not suite your narrative, selective amnesia has kicked in for our benefit.
My point is, the position of the SW Chiefs as communicated to Scotland was dismissed for what its worth, and repeating it on this forum is pointless.
Instead of speculating on what the people of Ambazonia want, a competent government will proceed with a referendum to determine path forward but I doubt that is an option for you or the Biya because self determination is a foreign concept in dictatorships.
@Mboko
If the South West Chiefs are not a representative sample of people from the South West, Who is your representative sample that speaks on behalf of the people of the South West?
Do not forget that we have elected municipal and parliamentary representatives in the South West.
If you want a referendum you have to join the political process. No one is going to dialogue with a bunch of terrorists who do not have the mandate to negotiate or dialogue on behalf of the people. The Common Wealth did not recommend dialogue with terrorists who do not have the mandate of the people.
The government is not speculating. The majority of the people of the South West and Manyu in particularly continue to support the CPDM and the government is having dialogue with the true leaders of the SW/NW!
Africans for Donald Trump, I am afraid your position is tantamount to shifting sand. You stated that If you want a referendum you have to join the political process. No one is going to dialogue with a bunch of terrorists who do not have the mandate to negotiate or dialogue on behalf of the people.”
My question to you then is: Who is Biya proposing dialogue with on this matter if the IG is “a bunch of terrorists”?
Secondly, on what basis did you determine that the “majority of the people of the South West and Manyu in particularly continue to support the CPDM”?
Thirdly, your position as stated above is not consistent with that of LRC. Biya is open to dialogue and although he has stated some conditions joining ” the political process” is not one of them.
What are you talking about?
Why not resolve this issue by resolution for a referendum to be conducted through the good offices of the UN with questions to ascertain how many anglophones from NW and SW Cameroon would like to remain in union with LRC, how many would like a true federation (of respected equals) and how many would like complete independence?
Would not that be the civilized approach my dear Africans for Donald Trump?
@ mboko
which referendum are you talking about with your 1961, you need to stop confused people.
in 1961 ambasonia wasn’t there, some people need stop with that mess.
if it is the case northern Cameroon who join nigeria should run for independent
My dear Mboko,
A civilized approach is to form a political party and follow the political process! The only way to demonstrate that you have the mandate to talk or negotiate on behalf of the people is by forming a party and getting the masses to vote for you. Once you have the mandate of the people you can call for a referendum. Until then you are just a bunch of noisemakers/terrorists.
My Dear Mboko, Do you think the civilised way is to:
– abolish education for the poor
-amputate the arms of young girls who want to go to school
-get kids to go to the streets and declare independence and host a foreign flag
-burn down schools and businesses
-kill gendarmes and police men
-form ambazombie military
– threaten to kill anyone who does not agree with your ideas and label them a Biya supporter
My Dear Mboko,
have you ever heard of the Bloc Quebecois? That is a civilised example for you to follow: Read the excerpt below from Wikipedia.
The Bloc Québécois (BQ) (French pronunciation: ?[bl?k kebekwa]) is a federal political party in Canada devoted to Quebec nationalism and the promotion of Quebec sovereignty. The Bloc was formed by Members of Parliament who defected from the federal Progressive Conservative Party and Liberal Party during the collapse of the Meech Lake Accord. Founder Lucien Bouchard was a cabinet minister in the federal Progressive Conservative government of Brian Mulroney.
The party seeks to create the conditions necessary for the political secession of Quebec from Canada and campaigns actively only within the province during federal elections. …
Bamen Day Boy, is not that supposed to read Bamenda Boy? Well, you certainly are an impostor for if that was not the case, you would’ve understood my comment with reference to referendum.
Unfortunately, your line of inquiry in your response does merit further attention from me.
Sorry 🙁
Africans for Donald Trump, citing political realities from Canada demonstrates a lack of imagination and failure to understand the political realities in Cameroun.
Is it possible in Canada for the PM to unilaterally change the constitution?
Does the PM of Canada have authority over the judiciary as is the case with Biya?
My point here is those mechanisms are transparent in Canada and if only they were in Cameroun, the requisite action would have been taken.
However, Cameroun is a lawless state where Biya is the law so alternative measures are required. You go to battle with the appropriate tools to fight for your cause and that is what we Ambazonian warriors are doing.
Keep dreaming of institutions that operate like the Canadian system, LRC is a dictatorship if you’ve forgotten.
If the Anglophones who support Sisiku Ayuk Tabe are in the minority why is West Cameroon militarized?
Why is there no internet since October 1st
Why hide behind French military intelligence and tactics to conduct abductions in Nigeria.
Why chase after a minority when you the happy majority are doing great under Biya!
Biya will be president in 2018 Fact!
Go and keep deceiving the timid majority of your rigged elections and fabricated results.
France chose Adhijo for 22yrs, France chose Biya for 35yrs now.
The majority are helpless subject of whatever France wants in Cameroon including Abductions.
The only people you the majority want to fight against are the non essential Anglophone minority as you claim.
“Lion whey ye say ye must chop baboon must climb tree”
Time is Up!