Amnesty: Over 100 English-language protesters arrested in Cameroon

More than 100 people have been arrested during several weeks of peaceful protests against the marginalization of the English-speaking minority in Cameroon, Amnesty International said Thursday.
“It’s an extremely worrying situation. The response of the security forces has been heavy-handed,” Amnesty researcher Stephen Cockburn told dpa.
Earlier this week, three protest leaders appeared in court, pleading not guilty to charges of terrorism and inciting civil war, which are punishable by death in Cameroon.
The case was postponed to March 23.
Protests started in October when residents of Cameroon’s two English-speaking provinces began to demonstrate against the government making less money available to them than to French-speaking areas.
In December, security forces killed five unarmed protesters in the northern city of Bamenda.
Dozens have been injured during the demonstrations with police using “excessive and unnecessary force,” according to Amnesty.
Since mid-January, authorities have shut down the internet in the two English-speaking provinces – North-west and South-west – in an attempt to stop the leaders from organizing further protests.
Cameroon’s regions were divided among French and British colonial powers until they combined to form the Republic of Cameroon in 1961.
The truth cannot be hidden. The UNSC needs to frown against “black-on-black” colonialism just as hard as was the case against “white-on-black” colonialism in the nineteenth Century. French-speaking La Republique du Cameroun (LRC) is an ally of France and both nations constitute a formidable pair that is bearing down hard on English-speaking Southern Cameroons. The motivation is large petroleum deposits found in Southern Cameroons!
This information is incomplete, as a news agency, u have the responsibility to do research, varify, edit and publish. As I was reading, I thought I will read more but I was wrong. The government of Cameroon is putting information out there saying it’s a language problem. It’s not a language problem, it is a failed system of government embroiled in greed, marginalization, poor management and corruption. Too me, federalism or secession is not good but I will take either of those anytime. If Biya could just peacefully step down with the Ghogomo,s, the Tchiruma’s, … and let the presidency rotate by candidates from each region within a 5yrs serve and no second terms, then this will be awesome. But right now, I see more killing and no accountability. someone said if u are from the diaspora, going home is risky because people are being kidnap at the airports. So, where we heading? To the 18th century? It’s even going to be more messy if that is happening . Fighting will lead us no where. To end this seige, Biya should do the right thing, take all he was stolen and exit.