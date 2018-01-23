André Mama Fouda inaugurated a drug production unit in Douala

Business in Cameroon | At the end of December 2017, André Mama Fouda, Cameroon’s minister of public health has inaugurated Africure, a company specialized in the production of generic and other essential pharmaceuticals.

Located at Yassa in Douala, the company is the result of the partnership between a private investor (not named so-far) and Indian investors.

The CFA5 billion investment, which allows the mass production of 1 billion drugs, is aimed at reducing drug imports in the country, according to Dr. Prosper Hiag, chairman of the Africure’s board of directors.