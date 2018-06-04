Anglophone Cameroon separatist conflict becomes bloodier

defenceWeb | Clashes between insurgents fighting for a breakaway republic in Cameroon’s English-speaking region and security forces killed scores of people and displaced tens of thousands more since the conflict intensified late last year.
In the bloodiest incident to date, Cameroonian forces surrounded and killed more than two dozen suspected separatists in Menka, in Cameroon’s Northwest Region, at the weekend.
Insurgents abducted and killed soldiers and policemen in hit-and-run guerrilla raids.
Cameroonian forces responded with scorched earth tactics such as burning down villages then opening fire on fleeing residents, witnesses told Reuters in February. The army denies such accusations.
The unrest threatens the stability of one of Africa’s larger economies ahead of October elections widely expected to extend 85-year-old President Paul Biya’s three and a half decades in power. It has hurt cocoa output and risks spilling into Nigeria.
WHY IS CAMEROON DIVIDED?
At the end of World War One, the League of Nations carved up Germany’s imperial possessions in Africa between allied victors, mostly Britain and France.
Most of the German colony Kamerun – a swathe of central Africa housing peoples speaking 250 languages – went to France. A small part went to Britain.
At independence in 1960, English speakers had the choice of remaining part of Cameroon or joining bigger neighbour Nigeria, a former British territory.
They voted to stay with Cameroon, but have since felt increasingly marginalised by the French-speaking government in Yaounde hundreds of miles away.
They say the best government jobs go to French speakers and that education, roads and health in their region are neglected, despite Cameroon having produced tens of thousands of barrels of oil a day since the 1970s, mostly in the south-west, an English-speaking region.
WHAT DO THE SEPARATISTS WANT?
Initially most Anglophones in Cameroon wanted their grievances addressed. A minority wanted an independent state, which they call “Ambazonia”.
Since late in 2016 a heavy-handed response to protests — including jailing some English-speaking activists and sympathisers — convinced many only severance from Cameroon will satisfy their yearning for a better life.
The Ambazonians printed passports, designed a currency and a flag, composed a national anthem and set up a satellite TV station.
Many of their most influential figures are in exile in Europe and the United States.
They have a vocal presence on social media, reflecting the Anglophone region’s reputation as an unlikely but successful tech hub, dubbed “Silicon Mountain”.
HOW DID IT TURN VIOLENT?
In October 2016 lawyers and teachers in English-speaking cities went on strike in protest at having to use French in schools and courtrooms.
In the ensuing clashes, six protesters were killed and hundreds arrested, with some put on trial for charges carrying long sentences or the death penalty.
Authorities cut Internet access for three months.
Support for secession grew, and on October 1, 2017 — the anniversary of the region’s independence from Britain — thousands took to the streets to demand a breakaway state. The military stepped in.
Witnesses said troops opened fire from attack helicopters; the military denied this.
Thousands of Anglophones fled the ensuing crackdown, which Cameroon authorities said was necessary to restore peace and curb banditry. They described it as an anti-terrorist operation.
A month later, separatists launched the first guerrilla attacks on security forces, killing four over a few days.
WHAT IS THE WIDER IMPACT?
Cameroon’s 180,000 barrels per day of oil output is mostly offshore and its main economic hubs — the port of Douala and capital Yaounde — are unaffected.
Cocoa fields in the world’s fourth biggest producer have been left fallow and Cameroon’s nascent tech sector has withered.
Most displaced are in Cameroon but more than 20,000 refugees fled to Nigeria, which Cameroonian authorities long fear could become a rear base for a guerrilla campaign.
WHAT ARE OTHER COUNTRIES DOING?
In theory, a destabilised west Cameroon might suit Nigeria.
Abuja accepted a 2002 International Court of Justice ruling the disputed and oil-rich Bakassi peninsula, part of the Anglophone south-west, belonged to Cameroon, despite having come close to war over it several times. Nigeria periodically grumbles about it.
So far, Nigeria has co-operated, deporting separatists including Julius Ayuk Tabe, a key leader. Diplomats say it needs Cameroon’s help in fighting Islamist militant group Boko Haram, which plagues the neighbours’ common border up north.
Britain and France have kept their distance, conscious of post-colonial rivalry pitting them against each other in African civil conflicts – as in Rwanda in the early 1990s when English-speaking Tutsi rebels battled Francophone Hutus.
France condemned separatist violence and urged dialogue. Britain “encouraged the parties to reject violence.”
WHAT NEXT?
Biya, who has ruled virtually by decree since replacing a retired predecessor in 1982, is almost certain to win an October election. In 2011, he won by 78%.
His leadership style coupled with long absences overseas — usually to Switzerland with his wife — makes a goodwill gesture to smooth things over unlikely.
The poll will be difficult to organise in the hostile Anglophone region. Anywhere voting fails could see fresh bouts of unrest.
There is also an outside chance the low-level insurgency could escalate into broader civil conflict, if enough people join the rebellion and if they have enough arms.
Nigeria’s next door delta region is awash with cheap weapons and criminal gangs willing to sell, although co-operation by its authorities denies the rebels a convenient base.
“The situation in the South-West and North-West Regions is stabilizing, and the Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism should thus be able to delve into the crux of the problem;” (Biya, 2018)
@mvomake
brainwash “ambasonia”
The government declared war on the entire people Southern Cameroons.
The people are supposedly citizens of one and indivisible Cameroon, the people are without arms.
The war was an opportunity for the government to cleanse and depopulate the region by indiscriminate killings, forced exile, refugees to Nigeria.
Like late Jua predicted” Our forebearers will fight for us “
Those who fought to unite Cameroon did so with good intentions but we the children and grandchildren of these good intentions have been treated with scorn, humiliation, marginalization, torture, discrimination, Francophonization, second class citizenship etc
We have no other choice but to fight now so our children will have dignity on the land of our ancestors.
We are being killed by other black Africans. Why?
@ Lum
First of check spelling: Forebears
Secondly check meaning> Forebear = ancestor/forefather
Would Jua imply “our forefathers” or “our offspring” doing the fighting? It is murky here.
FOREBEARER IS 100% CORRECT
I guess we need to have some English professor or teacher here. I can see even some nyamfuka on here has a basic problem of spelling or grammar here search as they cant even follow the basic rule of English therefore who is fooling who haaaaahahahhahahahahhaha.
Thank you Mvomeka. This smirk in belittling is unacceptable. Dinga what to you gain when you try to humiliate people like this old man??? Is something wrong with you????
@MVOMEKA
There is no doubt that some Cameroonians are allergic to any attempt at correction of any kind. An American ambassador has been promised death by an elite who feels slighted at the effrontery to suggest anything to the nation’s infallible deity. So it should come as no surprise to me.
However, it is hardly enough simply to say something is 100% correct with no substantiation or back up. In pointing out Lum’s error, I appended next to it the correct version; I did not stop at saying it was flawed. Don’t you think Lum can be given the opportunity to cross-check her facts and react directly?
@JD,
It is not normal for you to “correct” what is not wrong.
FOREBEARER is 100% correct
@ MVOMEKA
Parroting “FOREBEARER IS 100% CORRECT” over and over begins to sound like “one and indivisible” ad nauseum. I am sure you have better use for your time.
John Dinga
You are a fat unapologetic old LIAR. Just shut your mouth and keep quiet so that you could be mistaken for the sane pseudo intellectual or keep parroting nonsense and confirm your stubbornness. Something is wrong with you.
@lum
you are just one of them who are trying to modify the history of Cameroon, therefore it will never happen. CAMEROON HISTORY HI iS BLACK AND WHITE
you need to go back again and watched Biya video or tape, Biya has never said all SW OR NW peoples.
yes you re an ambasonia member of course, kill all of them.
@ Lum, Stop promoting lies. The gov’t never declared war against the people of the SW and NW provinces. The gov’t declared war on Ambazonia terrorists. Ambazonia terrorists don’t represent the people of the SW and NW provinces. We have nothing to do with Ambazonia thugs who kidnap and behead our people, destabilize our villages preventing our kids from going to school. Your terrorist organisation has no support from the anglophone people the reason you are terrorizing anglophone villagers. You can only do that your nonsense in villages bordering Nigeria since you have support from your Biafra 1/2 brothers. You can’t do that sh’t in other areas. We taught you a lesson in my village Santa. The anglophone people are still going about their business in Limbe, Buea and Bamenda without any war.
@Bobjazz
Biya declared war on “terrorrists ” . That is true. But, the situation on the ground is something else. The military send in those regions are not doing a proffessional work. Most of them have been programed to kill and destroy everything in their way.
What is the reason for them to burn down a hole village if they are just after a few “terrorrists ” ? Tha’s a criminal act.
It is very important to condem what is wrong and contribute to solutions.
We are going straith to a civil war if we don’t take action now. We are allready there, but things can get worst.
@ Bikutsi, Sis I have never supported what the army is doing destroying villages. I have always condemned both sides. I was just correcting Lum’s lies about the gov’t declaring war on the people of the SW and NW provinces. Don’t be afraid sis. This will never lead to any civil war as the Ambazonia terrorists have no support from the anglophone people. That’s why they are terrorizing but people in small villages near the Nigerian border trying to force them to join their madness. The people living in Buea, Limbe and Bamenda where you have the majority of anglophones are going about their business. Those Ambazonia idiots can’t venture there as they know they will be buried alive. If they had any anglophone support they won’t be hiding in bushes. Boko Haram terrorists don’t hide in bushes.
@Bobjazz
You This lying Bamilike ingrate. You are worst than Biya himself. As a matter of fact you are the devil incarnate to sweep the opinion of the anglophone majority under the rug. Did you see what happened to Mafani Mussonge at the congress hall? Did you hear the response he got from the notables of Bamenda without fear or favour? Even Fru Ndi a Santa – Baforchu man told him straight up and I quote; “If I was younger, I would be in the bush fighting.” What does that mean to you. Your paid lies and deceit on this forum can NEVER water down the anglophone majority opinion. It’s immediate separation or referendum witness by a credible 3rd party. We the forbrearers including Paulinus Jua of our forefathers have decided it is time to correct that mistake his father predicted. .
You can call me Bamileke as many times as you want that will not change the fact that I am a free born from Santa who has nothing in common with a 1/2 Biafra man from Ijagam. The truth is bitter and must be told. Your terrorist organization has no support from the Majority of the SW and NW people and that’s why you have to hide in the bushes. I know Ni John Fru Ndi personally and he has never ever supported your terrorist organization called Ambazonia. He was in support of our peaceful uprising against marginalization headed by Nkongho Felix Agbor-Balla which was hijacked by your terrorist organization. You can continue with your lies, it’s not going to persuade any anglophone to support your be-headings and kidnappings. Evil people.
who do you call terrorist here Bikutsi?..
I fine it shameful for us to play with words and accuse our brothers and sisters for fighting for freedom and liberation..Who is terrorizing who here?..I think the terrorist in this war is Biya and the Army..How can you burn houses , displace thousands of people , destroy villages and say you are fighting a war against terrorist..lets not be blind to reality..
What is going on is a political war..Its not a war between Anglophones and francophones..Again its against a devil regime that have been very brutal to a certain group of people..I dont understand why the frnacophones dont see this as a glaring opportunity to stand up and chase Biya and his crimonals..
Its just so strange to hear young people talking and calling others terrorist..
You are right Bobjazz, there is no difference between the behavior of the Army and the behavior of those Ambazonians. They both kill innocent people. If those Ambazonians had balls they would go to Yaounde and remove Biya as Biya is the problem not the Francophones. Mimbo is destroying their brains.
Comparing apples and oranges is a great game for simple minds. Obviously placing a supposedly well trained and disciplined military force side by side a hurriedly assembled groups of young persons forced to improvise and survive tells your mediocre level of perception, doesn’t it?
Outside, the well groomed and uniformed officers trained at EMIA (*Ecole Militaire Inter-armes) inspire a lot of admiration and envy but when you go a little below the surface to assess them in terms of what they do on the field (visit for example the Bafia Healtj Center in Muyuka and see for yourself!) you come away crest-fallen. There is no longer a health center in Bafia, Muyuka!!!!!!!!!!!!
… Side by side a hurriedly assembled groups…
There goes the ancient warlock that has taken the high seat among the devils of the land… from where he offers himself the privilege of giving unsolicited and poor English instructions!
Declaring war on English speakers means accepting that they are not Cameroonians.
It baffles ones imagination how a president can unilaterally declare war as he puts it on another nation without consulting any other state organ like the legislature.yes,him alone takes all the important decisions of his banana republic and is being supported by his blind citizens.
Yes i said blind because biya has never been challenged as to why he unilaterally declared a war on a peoples idea without the consultation of other state institutions.
In the past,others had always refered to me as cameroon when they could not remember my name,so i thought cameroon was me and you.i didn’t know that cameroon is the oil that flows out of Ndian.
If biya couldn’t see cameroon in all the innocent people being killed,then we are truely Ambazonians.
O yea, you have declared yourself Ambazombi… and thus, you don’t belong to Cameroon. By the way, you won’t be the first stateless individual in the world.
That was an excellent response Ras. They are just a bunch of mislead idiots. They are trying to say they represent anglophone Cameroonians when they have no support from the majority of anglophone Cameroonians and have to hide in bushes to carry out their atrocities. If they had any support from the anglophones they won’t be hiding in bushes.
Quite right, Bobjazz!
A lot of guerrillas started in the bushes and ended up controlling cities and eventually their territory.
With the support these boys have from the Ambazonians,it’s only a matter of time.
Atanga Nji said there is no anglophone problem and was almost lynched in Bamenda.
We just recently saw how our people expressed themselves when given the chance in a free environment by Musongwe and co.
Why is lrc so afraid of a referendum if actually the people are with them?
Lrc is the real terrorist here and Ambazonia shall be free.
Biya is a foolish dictator.
PROOFS
1. He does not respect the constitution( case study Article 66)
2. He single-handedly changes the Name of his own Country
3. He wastes taxpayers’ Money on phoney elections
4. He distorts and manipulates the history of his own Country.
5. He uses taxpayers’ Money to pay ransoms to Boko Haram
6. He masterminds, aids and abets corruption in his own country
7. He masterminds, aids and abets the systemic marginalisation of the Anglophones
8. He has hijacked the other branches of the state
9. He declared war from a foreign country, France, against a faceless entity, Boko Haram
10. He “constipated” the constitution in order to cling to power ad infinitum
11. He declared a sh*thole UNWINNABLE war against Southern Cameroonians
12. Etc.
Scambazonian are not Cameroonian they belong to an imaginary country that does not exist in any map on the earth therefore they deserve to be flushed out of the territory of the Republic of Cameroon #kill all terrorists in our country as well as their backers both home and abroad!
“If I were 50 years or younger, I would have picked up arms and join the fighters”…….John Fru Ndi, 2018.
@ Dot. STOP YOUR LIES HE NEVER SAID THAT. I know Ni John Fru Ndi personally. He doesn’t like your terrorist organisation. He thinks you are causing more harm than helping our cause. Kidnapping and beheading civilians is considered an act of terrorism and the international community will soon declare your organisation a terrorist organisation which will hinder our progress as Paul Biya will take advantage of that and treat us all as one.
I dont want to call the other brothers in the 8 provinces naiv.
they seem to be acting very naiv..
They are easily fooled by the thieves and thugs in Etoudi..
What is going on in cameroon isa liberation struggle..Its a freedom fight..
Its a fight to clean cameroon from Evil..
Its rather unfortunate that any change coming from cameroon starts in southern cameroon..Multi-party, and some very important changes all started in southern cameroons..
Do we have a sleeping, lazy and relaxed majority?..
May be we should take away some music, beer, wine and women from the eastern cameroonians to start thinking..You have a good chance to clean cameroon now or never..Join the liberation movement and come out of slavery ..Its not a war on terrorist as you are fooled to believe..The devil is Biya and co.
If they didn’t bring in the Sisiku and co, if they didn’t bring in the blue and white thing, if they didn’t bring in “Ambazonia ” if they didn’t bring in arms, violence, the ‘ Anglo/Franco ” nonsens, the situation would have been different by now.
Today everyone who is against the Biya regime is called “Ambazonian “. That gives the regime ‘ legal ‘ reason to destroy and kill.
@BIKUTSI:- majority of cameroonians in the East like to always remain in their comfort zone and play the blame game..I am surprise that all the francophones were quiet when this humiliation started and today hiding behing those words given by this fake regime as terrorist, ambazonians, separatist etc etc..You have to understand that its not a war between francophones and anglophones..Its a war against the despot in yaounde..Its about the wrong politics .To claim that the regime is now killing because of Ambazonia, is the biggest lie you can imagine..Come on Bikutsi, they killed students, they killed peaceful people marching on october 1st..They just helped to radicalize the people..When young people complain, you cant instead of talking or listening, send the military to start brutalizing
@BIKUTSI:- with all love and respect my friend, I disagree with you..
Remember I told you that when we are talking about this problem , we should apply some honesty..
When the lawyers went to the streets and were brutalized, where were u?..you stayed quiet, same as all the other francophones brothers..
When young students in buea were raped, beaten and brutalized, where were the other brothers,ofcourse they stayed quiet..Then a group of young guys formed a group to talk, but ended in Kondengui- still you said nothing..
And today you wonder the radicalisation?..Was there ever support from the francophone brothers?..No..
Do you know that the supreme court guy was caught and jailed?..Did any one of you complain?..
Please lets be honest..I saw this war coming because of the humiliation ..
@ biko, How do you expect francophones to support your Ambazonia organisation when you say that you are fighting to separate from them? It doesn’t make sense. Nobody in this world will do that.
TERRORIST
Meaning;
As a Noun
A person who uses unlawful violence and intimidation, especially against civilians, in the pursuit of political aims.
As an Adjective
unlawfully using violence and intimidation, especially against civilians, in the pursuit of political aims.
CIVILIAN
As a NOUN
A person not in the armed services or police force.
As an Adjective
Of, denoting, or relating to a person not belonging to the armed services or police.
Clearly, a lot of us do not understand the meaning or in what context to us the word TERRORIST.
@Jackson jr
So who it’s using violence to intimidate other