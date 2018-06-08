Anglophone Cameroonians rebuff Eto’o

BBC | English-speaking Cameroonians have condemned a plan by the international football star, Samuel Eto’o, to visit their troubled parts of the country.
Eto’o, who is a United Nations goodwill ambassador, was due to spread messages of peace and encourage children to go back to school. He is a Francophone Cameroonian.
Dozens of people have been killed and hundreds displaced during months of violence in English-speaking areas.
Anglophone separatists, who call themselves Ambazonians, say they are marginalised by the French-speaking majority.
As much as I respect this guy for his effort I think as i
said at the origin of this delema cameroon is in, the people that could bring a solution to the crisis could have intervene earlier including paul biya. Paul if he really considered the NW and SW as equals could have been in this regions at the beginning and bring a political solution. Papa Eto cameroon is a fail state and at this juncture there is absolutely nothing you can do.paul as failed to deliver and it’s time for him to move on.
Etoo should visit the refugees in the North.
He is not welcome in SC
Dozens killed BBC says! This media organ is truly delusional. Thousands have been killed and hundreds of thousands dudplaced. Eto’o visiting Buea for a show off will not change anything as he may instead take Biya’s bullet. If you thugs in LRC think Amabazonians are joking about their freedom then I suggest you all put down the pipe Ras Tuge is smoking.
Rubbish fake news.
Who did the survey of the whole so called anglophone population.
Who are the anglophones?
What is being an anglophone in Cameroon?
A more intelligible title would have said the people of the de and nw regions of Camerooon reject …… whatever.
Mr Eto,
You want to speak to children? Run for office like George Weah, challenge the status quo and become an inspirational president of Cameroon to the youth.
The Anglophone problem is a million times bigger and complex than the mess you helped exposed in the National team.
We have appointed CPDM professors on national media arrogantly stating that Anglophones are less intelligent because Yaoundé has forced them to take exams only in French in all the universities or professional schools in Cameroon.
What can anyone tell our children that if you have a primary and secondary education in West Cameroon in the English language you will be automatically considered less intelligent by the majority Francophones because you are not able to speak French like Macron.
Who is fooling who?