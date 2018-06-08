Anglophone Cameroonians rebuff Eto’o

BBC | English-speaking Cameroonians have condemned a plan by the international football star, Samuel Eto’o, to visit their troubled parts of the country.

Eto’o, who is a United Nations goodwill ambassador, was due to spread messages of peace and encourage children to go back to school. He is a Francophone Cameroonian.

Dozens of people have been killed and hundreds displaced during months of violence in English-speaking areas.

Anglophone separatists, who call themselves Ambazonians, say they are marginalised by the French-speaking majority.