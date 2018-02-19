Anglophone crisis: Batibo Fons exhort Gov’t to speed-up dialogue process

Journal du Cameroun | The custodians of the culture and traditional of the Moghamo people in Batibo Subdivision, Momo Division of the Northwest Region, under the umbrella of the Moghamo Fons have dispatched an explosive missive to the Cameroon Government, calling on her to fast track the process of dialogue in order to avert the impending danger which is brewed by the Anglophone Crisis.
The eleven (11) Fons forwarded the strongly worded memo to the Government on Friday, February 16, 2018, after an inner conclave at the Batibo Fon’s Palace.
The conclave was intended to discuss on the degenerating Crisis in the North West and South West Regions and to press the Government to stop feet-dragging in engaging in frank and inclusive dialogue for the interest of all Cameroonians.
During the meeting, the Fons condemned in very strong terms the abduction of the Divisional Officer (DO) of Batibo, Namata Diteng. The administrator was abducted on February 11, as he went to inspect the grandstand for the 52nd Youth Day celebration.
The Fons said they share in the emotional and psychological trauma faced by the DO’s wife and family and hope that the administrator will be found soon.
The monarchs beseeched the population to support the forces of law and order by providing information on the whereabouts of the DO.
The Fons also condemned the rampant molestation of their subjects, the looting of private property, money and wanton destruction, uncertainty, and disruption of normal day to day activities including school attendance. They expressed the wish for calm to return to the Division so that the people can be able to resume their daily activities which have been stalled by insecurity in the area in recent months, so that they can continue to contribute their own quota in national development.
The Chiefs in the good old days of West Cameroon were people of high repute. They were respected by their subjects because they were apolitical. The House of Chiefs was created therefore to advisory instance of the other branches of the state of West Cameroon. The House of Chiefs was constitutionally NOT a partisan institution.
Then came LRC. The Chiefs and Fons have been transformed into “Nchindas” of Biya. They spend their time writing and shouting motions of support, thanks, immortality, wishes, congratulations and prayers to Biya.
Like subjects in kingdoms like Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Lesotho and many others, these so-called Fons and Chiefs always wish that their so-called FON of FONS lives and outlives the oldest person that ever lived.
They even send Biya motions of immortality. They wish that Biya should live forever. He should be like the Almighty God
No wonder Colonial administrators from LRC do not have any respect for Southern Cameroonian CHIEFS and FONS. These so-called traditional rulers have themselves to blame for their predicaments. They have sold their consciences to LRC in exchange for a few marginal and ephemeral favours.
These so-called Custodians of the traditions of their ancestors were not even ashamed to desecrate the same traditions in order to please the Dictator in Etoudi.
The NW Fons shamelessly awarded the brutal Dictator, Paul Biya, the title of FON OF FONS.
Governance in Cameroon introduced the DOs who virtually eclipsed the traditional rulers and indeed called themselves “Chefs de Terre”. Who goes to a traditional ruler these days? Yet in the past, it was their kingdom.
Do not miss the irony – the chiefs are longing for their DO to be found and restored to his post for calm to return. Stockholm Syndrome? Who knows?
Heheheh a great irony indeed grand Johnny.
I am in a learning mode so I will continue to educate people like Umm pays here:
For those who claim that NW and SW have nothing in common a few trivia for you:
1-Ba-Menda is simply a German attempt to attach the Bantu “Ba” to a town which was called Menda by the locals, those who are familiar would recall the term Menda-nkwe. Well Menda is also a town located in the Manyu division near Ayukaba.
2-Nchong, an eminently Manyu name is the suffix for several town and villages around Njikwa and Oshie in NW
3- Several words in Widikum and Batibo have a common origin and are pronounced the same.
In conclusion this story of Sawa Vs Bamileke will not wash.
We are headed for Buea as brothers and Sisters
These chiefs, are only afraid of their lives and nothing else. They too, fall in the
ranks of the DO etc and should be treated same. They are not custodians of the
culture and traditions of their peoples.
Much wonder, what the press is up to, when they force words down the throats
of people. Again, Fons and chiefs, are not custodians of the traditions and what
ever of the peoples of SC – Ambazonia. Press men, should not feel they are
wiser than those they are telling their stories. We all live in the same societies
and are aware of what is going on. Comeon, write better.
