Anglophone crisis: Batibo Fons exhort Gov’t to speed-up dialogue process

Journal du Cameroun | The custodians of the culture and traditional of the Moghamo people in Batibo Subdivision, Momo Division of the Northwest Region, under the umbrella of the Moghamo Fons have dispatched an explosive missive to the Cameroon Government, calling on her to fast track the process of dialogue in order to avert the impending danger which is brewed by the Anglophone Crisis.

The eleven (11) Fons forwarded the strongly worded memo to the Government on Friday, February 16, 2018, after an inner conclave at the Batibo Fon’s Palace.

The conclave was intended to discuss on the degenerating Crisis in the North West and South West Regions and to press the Government to stop feet-dragging in engaging in frank and inclusive dialogue for the interest of all Cameroonians.

During the meeting, the Fons condemned in very strong terms the abduction of the Divisional Officer (DO) of Batibo, Namata Diteng. The administrator was abducted on February 11, as he went to inspect the grandstand for the 52nd Youth Day celebration.

The Fons said they share in the emotional and psychological trauma faced by the DO’s wife and family and hope that the administrator will be found soon.

The monarchs beseeched the population to support the forces of law and order by providing information on the whereabouts of the DO.

The Fons also condemned the rampant molestation of their subjects, the looting of private property, money and wanton destruction, uncertainty, and disruption of normal day to day activities including school attendance. They expressed the wish for calm to return to the Division so that the people can be able to resume their daily activities which have been stalled by insecurity in the area in recent months, so that they can continue to contribute their own quota in national development.