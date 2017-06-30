Anglophone Crisis: case adjourned to July 27

The trial of the detained outlawed Consortium leaders and other detainees arrested in relation to the ongoing crisis in the two English speaking regions of Cameroon has been adjourned to Thursday 27th July 2017.

This decision came this Thursday 29th June 2017 during another court session at the Yaounde Military Tribunal.

The adjournment, according to the Presiding Judge, Justice Colonel Mbezoa Abega Eko Eko was due to the absence one of the court assessors.

All the accused, Barrister Felix Nkongho Agbor Balla,Dr Fontem Neba, Bibixy Mancho and twenty-five other detainees associated with the social unrest in the North West and the South West regions were present in court.

The trial of the three men started on 1st February 2017.

The case was adjourned to the 13th of March 2017 and later adjourned to 23rd March 2017 following a plea from the legal department asking for time to include a list of some witnesses.

This Thursday’s hearing was the fourth outing since these detainees were incarcerated at the Yaounde Central Prison in the month of January 2017.

Mancho Bibixy, Fontem Neba, and Nkongho Felix Agbor have been charged with crimes of hostility against the nation,secession, act of terrorism,insurrection,acts of terrorism and many more.

One of Cameroon’s outspoken and famous opposition Member of Parliament, Honourable Joseph Wirba witnessed the deliberations this Thursday.

CRTV