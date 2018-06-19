Anglophone crisis could cost 5,000 jobs

APAnews | The social crisis rocking the English-speaking North-West and South-West of Cameroon, in the throes of secessionist demands could lead, in the short term, to 5000 job losses for the state-owned development cooperation, according to company officials.

The management of the company, which held a crisis meeting with representatives of its workers and trade unionists, considered the situation “worrying” with the direct result of losing over 5000 jobs.

“The year 2017 has not been good for the company. The situation could be worse in the near future if the crisis persists, especially in the Southwest region,” CDC Manager Director, Franklin Njie said.

According to him, “nine fields, namely Boa, Illoani Mill, Illoani, Mbonge, Mukonje, Malende, Mungo, Meanja, and Tombel are not operational. There is no guarantee of palm oil sales next year. Illoani has been producing virtually nothing since April. Mondoni works partially, and worker safety is a major concern.”

In all likelihood, CDC is in turmoil and could go down under given that the social crisis seriously affects its finances with imminent repercussions on income.

Franklin Njie said that staff salaries should be reduced according to the law, if the crisis persists.

“From June 2018, workers in different affected fields should be paid half of their wages. If the situation persists, it will drop to 40 percent in July, 35 percent in August, 30 percent in September and after six months, these workers will be fired,” Franklin Njie added.

With around 22,000 employees, CDC is Cameroon’s largest employer after the state.

The company produces banana, palm oil, rubber, tea and other agricultural products mainly in the South West region.