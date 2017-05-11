Anglophone crisis: Education minister reiterates gov’t stance on school resumption

Jean Ernest Massena Ngalle Bibehe, Cameroon’s secondary education minister has re-echoed government call for schools reopening in Anglophone Cameroon. He insisted that end of year examinations will run smoothly despite the fact that classes have not been effective.

Minister Bibehe was speaking to educational stakeholders and other government authorities during his recent tour in the regions. He said his ministry would do everything to ensure that end of course examinations in the region run smoothly.

Briefing the press on the ministers meeting, Hon. Fobi Nchinda, member of parliament for Bali said he had told the minister that “ there is a problem in the Northwest and that children have not been going to school” He also said he specifically told the Governor of the North West region and the minister that they should make sure that the Head of State get the message that there is a serious crisis in the region and that the president should call a conference to discuss the form of the state and by extension the Anglophone educational system and the exams.

The MP also said he took the Minister to task on his insistence to run exams in the region when the school year has not been effective. This posed several problems he added, like the quality of education dispensed during the school year. “You cannot go examining children who have not been properly thought or totally thought…what he is going to do if he insists would be to kill the Anglophone educational system because it would come out with a GCE certificate which would not be accepted anywhere in the world”

He said he also raised concerns about the non-examination classes whose problems have not been resolved. “ So what would happen if come September , if the crisis is over by September what are you going to say about moving to the next class for children that have not been thought, what are you going to say about children entering secondary school because the entrance examination into secondary school would not have been valuable” he said.

Minister Bibehe is expected to continue his tour today with a visit to some government secondary schools in Bamenda to evaluate the level of preparedness ahead of the examinations.

