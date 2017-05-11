Anglophone crisis: Gov’t spy phone chats to capture secessionists

The government of Cameroon has embarked on a phone spying mission to capture secessionists and those fuelling the current crisis rocking the country’s English speaking regions.

The revelation was made by Bernard Okalia Bilai, Governor of the South West Region earlier this week while evaluating the security situation of the region. Governor Okalia said he already has 10 names of people who continue to disturb the peace of the region. To him, government’s plan to tap private conversations of the population is to fish out all those who promote the crisis secretly.

“We are considering arresting all those involved in the uprising. There are some people who pretend to be disturbed about the situation but are backing secessionists behind the scenes”.

While reacting to alleged plans to ruin school examinations in the region, the governor said more troops will be deployed to the regions to maintain order. To him, the South West region cannot be demilitarised when people still carry out ghost towns, burn public property and intimidate the population.

Recently, Cameroon’s secondary education minister, Jean Ernest Massena Ngalle Bibehe visited the region to re-echo government’s call for schools resumption. He insisted that end of year examinations will run smoothly despite the fact that classes have not been effective. Minster Bibehe said his ministry would do everything to ensure that end of course examinations in the region run efficiently.

