Anglophone crisis: Justice Minister Laurent Esso’s meeting disrupted by protesters in Belgium [+video]

A delegation made up of Laurent Esso, Minister of Justice and Lejeune Mbella Mbella, Minister of External Relations, as well as Tanyitiku Enoh Achuo, attaché at the PM’s Office tried to hold a planned meeting with the Cameroonian community residing in Belgium this Saturday, August 5, 2017.
Dozens of protesters then stormed into the room before interrupting and taking over the meeting, forcing the meeting facilitator to step aside.
We did it in Belgium today.Eso go tell MASTER BIYA we mean business
Is it in a friend’s house that they were holding the meeting? how them just move them for game kikikiikiki.
The best way of solving a problem is at home, not outside the cage.
Now What? How do you want people to listen when you shout like a scared monkey? Then they want to be taken seriouly!
This is the type of nonsens move wich is hurting this fight.
Who is Laurent Esso? He was in Belgium for vacation!
You think he cares? He was just enjoying the show! He called Biya later and say: “Bebela, bi bol bi djom ba ke ba djagban ane be koy afan ”
You need to change your tactics! These old fashion noise is not working anymore.
Good luck!