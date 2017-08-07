Anglophone crisis: Justice Minister Laurent Esso’s meeting disrupted by protesters in Belgium [+video]

A delegation made up of Laurent Esso, Minister of Justice and Lejeune Mbella Mbella, Minister of External Relations, as well as Tanyitiku Enoh Achuo, attaché at the PM’s Office tried to hold a planned meeting with the Cameroonian community residing in Belgium this Saturday, August 5, 2017.

Dozens of protesters then stormed into the room before interrupting and taking over the meeting, forcing the meeting facilitator to step aside.