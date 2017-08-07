Anglophone crisis: Justice Minister Laurent Esso’s meeting disrupted by protesters in Belgium [+video]

A delegation made up of Laurent Esso, Minister of Justice and Lejeune Mbella Mbella, Minister of External Relations, as well as Tanyitiku Enoh Achuo, attaché at the PM’s Office tried to hold a planned meeting with the Cameroonian community residing in Belgium this Saturday, August 5, 2017.
Dozens of protesters then stormed into the room before interrupting and taking over the meeting, forcing the meeting facilitator to step aside.
Can statistics of the number of cameroonians living out of the coutry send a strong message to the present government? . Are they not worried about the numbers fleeing the country.from Grand pa to grand children , .Situations back home forced many of these cameroonians to leave . Now the government seems to realize that greatest part of the pupulation is out and are moving around to contact them? Really? And the ppulation out have become so strong that they control those at home .Really? Fees , food, hospital bills rents , and now ideas.
HE WHO PAYS THE PIPER CALLS THE TUNE. Really??