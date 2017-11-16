Anglophone crisis: SDF boycotts 14th November plenary of National Assembly

CRTV | SDF’s decision to remain out of Parliament during the plenary of 14th October 2017 is just another twist to the socio-political situation witnessed in the two english speaking regions.

Banadzem Joseph and Jean Tsomelou, heads of SDF Parliamentary group of the National Assembly and Senate respectively explain the reason for the boycott.

In a release, they clearly stated SDF’s frustration with government’s management of the anglophone crisis.

The SDF MPs wonder aloud why government continues to make bad judgement concerning a problem which they consider, “purely political and universally known”.

As a solution to the problem, the SDF Parliamentarians pressed for the organisation of frank and sincere dialogue.

They also call for a national debate on the form of government that will work best for Cameroon.

The SDF has always been steadfast in calling for a federal government comprising two states.

This SDF stance breaks away from some extremists in the two english speaking regions who clamour for two independent states.

Government has however always argued that Cameroon deserves to remain a one state decentralised government for efficient development.