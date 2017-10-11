Anglophone crisis: SDF plans solidarity march in Douala

The Social Democratic Front, SDF, Cameroon’s main opposition party, has announced that it will be staging solidarity marches in Cameroon’s port city of Douala on October 21. The party, we gathered, has already notified administrative authorities about the holding of the event.
According to Hon. Jean Michel Nintcheu, the Regional Chairperson of the SDF for Littoral, the march is aimed at showing their solidarity with the Northwest and Southwest population in the Anglophone Crisis.
Hon. Jean Michel Nintcheu had stated in a press release reportedly already submitted at the Douala I Divisional Officer’s office, that they will be a meeting at 1.00pm to demonstrate.
“This demonstration aims to express our solidarity to the populations of the Northwest and Southwest Regions of Cameroon,” reads an excerpt of the release.
Going by the release, the activists plan to march from the Omnisport Stadium to Carrefour Agip passing through Marché Mboppi to Carrefour Deux Eglises – Carrefour Ancien Dalip and then Salle des fêtes d’Akawa where they will end.
It is not yet clear if the government will approve the party’s October 21 demonstration given that several of it’s kind has been rejected in the past. It should be recalled that the SDF sensitisation marches scheduled for February and March this year were all denied approval: prominently the announced demonstration on March 4 in support of “Federalism and national unity”. The campaign was banned by Jean Marie Tchakui Moundie, Divisional Officer for Douala V in whose jurisdiction the sensitisation activities were scheduled to take place.
Cameroon security officers had equally surrounded the home of Hon. Jean Michel Nintcheu on Saturday March 4 to prevent him from holding the grand meeting and peaceful march in Douala to sensitise citizens on federalism and national unity.
Je suis Bamenda/Buea , et puis quoi ?
Well done, Nintcheu. Only hope those fear-fear government delegates would approve this peaceful solidarity demonstration.
As for us, patriots, we’re and will remain very jealous of our cultural diversity heritage. We’ll never feel ashamed to be CMR—ONE CMR as some of our forebears like Ntumazah and Co. have always wanted us to be…
@Kongosa,
this is an opportunity for you to join in and swell the numbers of patriots that are going to march—forget about that con man in USA, who has already started signing petrol deals with Canadian companies—hope he still has that stolen money from our country to reimburse those Canadians once they start coming after him for pay time…
If that’s what it takes to liberate Ambaland from the grips of LRC then so be it. We will also proceed to sign it with Russia if they can cut a deal to supply the necessary artillery and Apaches to wage war on LRC. you stand no chance to question our motives as it is none of your business. Btw, the fact that only you and Rat Tuge are propagating this fallacy makes it questionable especially when Canadian oil sands contain the third biggest reserve in the world and only less than 10% is under exploration in Alberta.
Sign: Attorney General
Zam Zam,
You see why we can’t live with you people? Your natural disposition to sling mud, while carefully steering clear of your muddied past is well known! You pretend to want to be brothers with someone, but you cast aspersions on their person. Show us the incontrovertible evidence of oil deals between Canada and the person you are referring to. While we are at it, give us an idea of who controls oil in Cameroon for the past 60 years! How many times have you exposed that persons oil contracts here? Over to you La Republique’s licky mouth!
@Firefighter,
to whom is it still a secret that your so-called con man of a leader is another LRC in disguise?
Anyway, you may keep on flocking behind him as usual—just make sure to have your long pole on standby—to vault over the obvious pit that is ahead of him tho—same advice to my attorney pal…
We dont need SDF
WES STARTED WITHOUT THIER HELP
AND WE SHALL SUCCEED WITHOUT THEM AS WELL
we dont need traitors……
Why in D’la?
Ask Fru NDi?
This dog called Rat Tuge is only good st returning to its Ngraffi vormit now and then. From Fru Ndi, Muna Foncha bashing to leaning on Akere Muna. What a hopeless delusional retrograde entity?
HE sesekou Ayuk Tabe has all the powers to sign any petrol deals as the oil belongs to the people of Southern Cameroons not lrc parasites . The god forsaken union has already been dissolved . The cowards called BIR and gerndames were slaughtered in mamfe in their hundreds. That’s what you called an elite force in a banana republic to terrorize an open fire on armless civilians. Mamfe taught them how resolute and steadfast a people can stand their ground
1. Con artists simple collect money from gullible people; and never deliver the goods! That’s what they do. The unelected vandal from Manyu has no authority in Mundemba. Those who have done any type of business with Ambazombi termites have lost their money.
2. Mamfe is among the places where Ayaba Cho’s ‘forces’ were deployed, as reported by Christopher Anu. Pictures of those ‘forces’ have been popularized by the same Christopher Anu. Thus, it is no surprise that the military gave special attention to Mamfe because it is obvious that the ‘civilians’ in Mamfe were not UNARMED.
3. Cameroon won the Bakassi case against Nigeria on the basis of the map of KAMERUN under the GERMAN era! That MAP was the only deciding factor. Thus, classing Bakassi under some SC is fallacious and dangerous.
‘Con artists simply’
@ Rethink. I have spoken to some Abakwa boys and they don’t recognize Sesecoco Ayuk as their leader. Who elected him as the leader of Southern Cameroon? I advised you guys to join the Francophones and form one strong opposition to challenge Biya next year but the hate of Francophones has rendered you Ambazonians senseless. You have now given Biya the opportunity to outsmart you. Biya has reached a deal with the West to hand over power next year to Akere Muna who is an Anglophone. The deal also allows him to walk without being prosecuted for crimes against humanity and any anglophone protest after Muna takes over will be considered as an act of terrorism by the west.
Thank you foolish Ambazonians for screwing us up because of your hate for Francophones. Biya has outsmarted you again.
And so the brave people of Manyu gave ur so called BIRs”banana forces ” what they will never forget . The restoration of SC has taken its roots and no one can change that fact
I hear many in LRC (Francophones) saying those for restoration of independence Southern Kamerun are a few individual in NW & SW ,
The only way to confirm their claim is to call for a referendum in Southern Kamerun under the supervision of a NUETRAL PARTY like UNO, Africa Union and Commonwealth and they are to be responsible for the whole process ( Registration of voters, voting and Proclamation of result) That is the only way to shut the mouth of those of US CALLING for restoration