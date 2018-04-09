Anglophone Crisis takes a different twist, mass protests plan in Yaounde

Journal du Cameroun | The Anglophone Crisis seems to have taken a different twist as a memorandum signed by some disgruntled individuals, planning mass protest on the streets of the nation’s capital; Yaoundé has gone viral on the social media.
In the memorandum, the activists swore to “make Yaounde one of the strongholds of the crisis in order to force Francophones and diplomatic missions in Cameroon to help expedite the peaceful resolution of the Crisis.
Going by the memo, the activists envisage an alliance between Francophones and Anglophones to peacefully bring down the Government in Yaounde, which the group describes as an “evil dictatorship”.
According to the group’s Coordinator, Derick Nokwe Etiba, the activists plan to achieve their objectives through a combination of grassroots mobilisation, street demonstrations and online activism as well as lobbying Governments, human rights groups and international organisations, among other strategies.
He said members of his group are Cameroonians fed up with the violence and oppression in the Anglophone part of the country and want to bring the Southern Cameroons struggle to a speedy and peaceful conclusion.
The group did not state in their memorandum exactly when they will start holding protest marches in Yaounde, but Etiba explained that they are still in the mobilisation phase of the project.
“We want to move fast because people are dying every day in the North West and South West Regions. But we must ensure that once we descend on to the streets, we have tens of thousands of Anglophones and Francophones singing the same song, each day of the week.
The impact should be immediate. That is why this mobilisation phase is so crucial.”
French Cameroun can bring down their goverment, its up to them to decide. Ambazonia dont care who is their president. It has long passed the stage of working together with LRC.
In which world are you living? Reason and try to be part of the reality. What is ambzonia? Will you actually remain stupid till the end of your life? No Group of idiots will divide Cameroon. What sense does it make when you kidnap retire old men? What sense does it make when 18 years are decived with herbs that they can’t be killed by any gun and send to face a trained Military which is comparatively better equiped? I wish you know the number of young anglophones that have been killed because of this mess. You are just a moron.
@James2. Is lrc military trained to kill people matching with peace plants? This your military you exonerate is trained to kill armless persons but they dont see anything wrong with a backward thing lrc leadership. They are obedient to a demented lazy 87 yr old dictator . Your country keeps paying colonial tax to france in the 21st century. Ambazonia has turned their backs from lrc. French farm has to fight to liberate themselves. Are they awake yesterday to organise a protest? Supreme leader of yaounde will promise them a 1000and beer and they will forget. Lrc is simply a french farm and no one reasons, even the Beti militia is a mess
A mere distraction. Nothing more nothing less
The Anglophone Question will now be resolved on the battlefield
THE WAR CONTINUES…..
Only a mad man would go and protest in Yaounde about the Anglophone Question. The so-called Etiba is the screen name of Ex-convict Atangana.
The Anglophone Question will be resolved in SC.
Eritreans, East Timorese, Kosovars, South Sudanese did NOT demonstrate in Addis Abba, Jakarta, Belgrad, Khatoum respectively before liberating their countries.
Why should Southern Cameroonians go to Yaounde to demonstrate???
The war will be fought and won in SC.
LRC has become very desperate. Patriotic Southern Cameroonians should ignore such dirty tricks from CPDM sycophants
BTW, the time for demonstration or dialogue is over.
Dialogue or demonstration takes place only when there is no war. During wartime the warring parties can only NEGOTIATE the terms of a “ceasefire, surrender, defeat, peace talks”
Biya’s war will surely resolve the Anglophone Question. LRC does not have the cash to fight an open ended war.
In my opinion, this war might only end after LRC has emerged by 2035. As an emergent economy, LRC will no longer be fighting with SC over the control of Ndian oil. The war will then end
THE WAR CONTINUES……
And so the crisis has brought out latent characteristics in the Cameroonian:
#1) speech making
#2) news peddling, especially fake ones
#3) anger and hate
#4) frustration
#5) bloated ego/boasting
#6) playing ostrich
#7) lack of empathy
#8) kleptomania
The Togolese who are also Africans have descended on the streets for months asking for a better system of governance.
We wish Mr Etiba well on his endeavors.
We don’t care what people call themselves be it Bantuphones, or Kamerphones.
What people want is to choose their local sons and daughters to govern and be accountable to them.
Yaoundé can’t continue to impose a clan to rule the nation and you call it democracy.
We are waiting patiently for the mobilization to materialize on the streets.
This is where they should have started the so called “anglophones crisis” in Yaounde not in the bushes with hunting rifles. Now that they realize that there is no way in hell they could win by kidnapping and terrorizing defenseless population, and propagating hateful rhetorics towards the francophones, they turn around and said we need francophones to stand with us. At the beginning of this all thing must “francophones” were sympathic towards there fellow Cameroonians, as it should be, be they soon learn that their sympathies were not needed and that they were part of the problem. Even using names like frogs, colonizers, envaders, and so on… One can’t help but wonder what kind of game they are playing.
Very unwise people and so imature. They have not find their leader Sisiku yet, but they want to go to Yaounde on wich grounds?
The so called “protest ” is named “Storm LRC “.
You want “francophones ” to stand by you while you are “storming LRC?” Who is advicing these people? The funny thing is that this Etiba will not even be on the streets of Yaounde.
You want to start a revolution by exposing all your plans and strategies on social media?
The only thing he did was exposing himself.
Now they are going to hunt you .
Nokwe Etiba, you have the floor!
We don’t need francophones.As a matter of fact,nobody will go and protest in Yaounde.Protesting in Yaounde is not a good strategy for our course.We have already protested on the 22nd of sept and 1st Oct to tell Y’de what we want.The message have gone.If Y’de does not want it,we will resolve it on the battle field.
We don’t need francophones.Ethiopians never got their independence by protesting in Addis Abeba,or by asking Ethiopians to join them.Francophones are confortable with the centralisation of power in the hands of a francophone president.All we need do,is for us Ambasonians to free ourselves from LRC,so that,francophones can continue with their centralisation of power system,since they love it so much.They should not hate it only when anglophones are no longer in the picture.
‘Ethiopians never got their independence by protesting in Addis Abeba’?!!! Rasclaaat, you need a mirror to look at yourself a little bit?
By the way, those ones that ‘got their independence’ by not going to Addis Abeba remain the most miserable across Africa today. I wonder why those ones constitute the largest amount of asylum seekers in Europe… with thousands of them dying in the Mediterranean whilst the Ethiopians are busy transforming their country into a land of light. This type of scandalous paradox can never be understood from a smoky firewood kitchen.
African asylum seekers, of course!
We wish you guys luck.we are on our way out and nothing,i mean nothing will stop us.
Why wait till now?we will not be fooled.
A peaceful rally was planned in Douala last year for the same purpose of showing solidarity with what is going on in Ambazonia ,but lrc quickly outlawed it,bringing in their trigger happy thugs to rein in terror on anyone who dares to go to the streets.
Knowing fully well how lrc has tried to infiltrate our boys and to stir up the NW/SW divide to no avail,they are now pretending to take to the streets in Yaounde to show support for what?your slaves,fourth class citizens,biafrans,anglofools or what?
Spare the tears for what will happen to you guys after we must have left.we just want to be free,and be able to determine our own destiny without france or lrc.
We don't need francophones.As a matter of fact,nobody will go and protest in Yaounde.Protesting in Yaounde is not a good strategy for our course.We have already protested on the 22nd of sept and 1st Oct to tell Y'de what we want.The message have gone.If Y'de does not want it,we will resolve it on the battle field.
We don’t need francophones.Eritrea never got their independence by protesting in Addis Abeba,or by asking Ethiopians to join them.LRC citizens are confortable with the centralisation of power in the hands of a francophone president.All we need do,is for us Ambasonians to free ourselves from LRC,so that,LRC can continue with their centralisation of power system,since they love it so much.They should not hate it only when anglophones are no longer in the picture.
Let Zombie, Paul Biya, and his terrorist and Rogue State, French Cameroun, put down their guns, release all political prisoners, prisoners of Conscience, and negotiate the terms of total separation of Southern Cameroons/ Ambazonia from the Serpent of Africa.
#SouthernCameroonsMustBeFree
#ByAllMeansNecessary
Francophones will rather die than join hands with Anglophones today this will never happen cause Anglophones as I have said before mistaken the target they transposed their xenophobia to ordinary fracophones citizens leaving them with no other alternative than to back the corrupted regime.They used all kind of divisive rhetoric (LA Republic,the Betis etc..) I finally understood why ethnic conflicts were common in Anglophones areas so don’t count on this news.
A foretaste of the great DIALOGUE at last!!!
Chief Arrey: The military came to my village and burnt down everything, not respecting anyone. We all ran for safety but they continued to chase and shoot people. My relatives have been killed, others maimed beyond recognition, a 67-year-old mother was roasted alive, no one listened to her cries. Tell us, will you bring back the lives lost?
Ntuo’o Ndong (SDO): If burning all the villages will facilitate getting rid of the separatist fighters, then we shall do it again and again. Mean while all those who have run for safety should come back.
Chief: I weep for my village.
SDO: The ARF is living among the population and they come out in hit-and-run tactics to attack our forces. Razing down villages to ashes is the best way to get rid of the ARF.
You all looking at me now know at least five separatist fighters who live with you in the villages and then come out and attack our troops. We can’t continue to keep villages that harbor terrorists. We shall burn the villages as the need arises. We have resources to do that in a matter of months. Look at how we destroyed Bakassi peninsula and rebuilt it into a safe haven for buildings and security. That’s how Meme will be.
Kwa Kwa Chief: But no amount of money or buildings will bring back the human lives lost.
Kommbone Mission Chief: What are they evaluating? Human lives lost?
Bole Bakundu Chief: I wonder.
Boa Bakundu Chief: This is too much.
Banga Bakundu Chief: exactly
SDO: Please forget the past. Seek ways to chart a better future.
Perhaps the ancient cunnilinguist should start by asking the chief about what invited the soldiers to his village. That would be a good foundational basis for a dialogue in which the cunnilinguist may serve as facilitator between the chief and SDO. As always, there is someone who makes and enforces the rules!
Malapropism did not impress in the past; it should not in the present. By the way the posting was for level-headed reflection, not narcotized brains bereft of compassion or altruism.
@Colby If u must know,the crisis we are talking about is ”anglophone crisis”,not francophone crisis.So,we don’t need francophones to join us.We,the anglophones will fight and get a lasting solution to the crisis.And we are already doing that on the battle field.The francophones say centralisation of power in the hands of an individual,who is a francophone is good for democracy and in putting lasting solution to the anglophone crisis.
So,if u must know,we don’t need u guys.If u come in,u will even come and spoil things for us.
@Kongossa I have told you that time will come when Anglophones will realize their foolishness for not join hands with francophones in this issue hahaha!!!
It has Never Been a Worst Time in History to be called a Cameroonian! It seems like everything is grumbling around all Cameroonians except Paul Biya !Some are getting kicknaped by other fellow Cameroonians and Fai Yengo Francis and others are barred from leaving Cameroon, some locked up in Kodengui and some losing their jobs abroad. Others Fighting over a woman in Maryland. Where is it safe to be a Cameroonian?
@RAS TUGE. Surprisingly that confused @John Dinga did not post comments of Chiefs talking about dialogue without separation. Also what happened to the chiefs denouncing those of their subjects taking part in killing armed forces. Conclusion: If a chief says silent when armed forces are being killed is a sign of guilt. @Dinga is a distraction let’s the war determine the result in n- years. Even the British that he cherishes now killed here & there to impose themselves. Were your ancestors asked who they prefere as colonizer? Like in the past, some thiefs joined the external force while while others behaved as thieves in the bush. So what happens no is nothing new.
In Kamerun today, we have:
1) Kamerunians like me.
2) Francophones like Biya.
3) Anglophone s like John Dinga.
We are going to see who’ll win.
The AFRICANS will win! Don’t mind the ancient cunnilinguist with his rasclaaat forked tongue. He is dancing on the fence and playing a dangerous game… and children are being sacrificed for a jamdong illusion whilst the warlock is busy drinking red soup in America.
And you are drinking black soup in Sweden. Filthy confused devil.