Anglophone Crisis takes a different twist, mass protests plan in Yaounde

Journal du Cameroun | The Anglophone Crisis seems to have taken a different twist as a memorandum signed by some disgruntled individuals, planning mass protest on the streets of the nation’s capital; Yaoundé has gone viral on the social media.

In the memorandum, the activists swore to “make Yaounde one of the strongholds of the crisis in order to force Francophones and diplomatic missions in Cameroon to help expedite the peaceful resolution of the Crisis.

Going by the memo, the activists envisage an alliance between Francophones and Anglophones to peacefully bring down the Government in Yaounde, which the group describes as an “evil dictatorship”.

According to the group’s Coordinator, Derick Nokwe Etiba, the activists plan to achieve their objectives through a combination of grassroots mobilisation, street demonstrations and online activism as well as lobbying Governments, human rights groups and international organisations, among other strategies.

He said members of his group are Cameroonians fed up with the violence and oppression in the Anglophone part of the country and want to bring the Southern Cameroons struggle to a speedy and peaceful conclusion.

The group did not state in their memorandum exactly when they will start holding protest marches in Yaounde, but Etiba explained that they are still in the mobilisation phase of the project.

“We want to move fast because people are dying every day in the North West and South West Regions. But we must ensure that once we descend on to the streets, we have tens of thousands of Anglophones and Francophones singing the same song, each day of the week.

The impact should be immediate. That is why this mobilisation phase is so crucial.”