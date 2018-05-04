Anglophone refugees suspected of holding Nigerian voter’s card

Journal du Cameroun | Anglophone refugees in Nigeria are suspected to have illegally registered for elections, the Nigerian Immigrations Service NIS has alerted the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC.

The Cross River state Comptroller of NIS, Mr. Felix Uche on Monday revealed that several Anglophone refugees were discovered with Nigerian voters’ card though they did not hold a dual nationality which qualifies them to vote.

He called on the security forces to help INEC stop any further registration of the refugees.

“We need to put heads together to see how we can work together. Recent reports I have got from the fields are not so positive. The crisis in the southern part of Cameroon is such that Nigeria is having a fair deal — positive or negative,” Felix Uche said.

“The problem we have in Cross River is that the contiguous nature of the border has made it more tasking carrying out our jobs. There is the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration and my men in the field have accosted and found some refugees in possession of the voters’ cards.

“We know that your task at this time is huge, we need to put heads together to stop these refugees who are being registered as voters. If you dig deep, you may discover that someone is prompting them to go and register because elections are around the corner.”

Over 20.000 Cameroonians crossed into Nigeria as refugees following the escalation of the Anglophone crisis in the North West and South West Regions, according to the UNHCR.