Anglophone Revolt Seen Raising Risk of Civil War in Cameroon

Sama Jude knew it was time to flee his home town in western Cameroon when he heard the sound of gunfire ringing above the roof of the University of Buea where he’s taught for four years.
As clashes between the nation’s army and separatist rebels intensified, the 41-year-old lecturer packed his bags and fled to the commercial capital, Douala, about 60 kilometers (37 miles) to the east.
“You never know when you’ll be hit by a bullet, maimed by a machete, arrested by government troops or kidnapped by the secessionists,” he said.
Jude is among tens of thousands of people forced to flee an increasingly bloody revolt in Cameroon’s English-speaking Northwest and Southwest regions that risks erupting into full-blown civil war.
The violence is escalating as the nation prepares to hold presidential elections in October that are likely to extend the rule of 85-year-old Paul Biya, who has been president since 1982 and is Africa’s second-longest serving leader. While his government has made some concessions, analysts say talks with the separatists are needed to prevent more deaths.
The central African nation split after World War I into a French-run zone and a smaller, British-controlled area. They were unified in 1961, but the English-speaking minority, about a fifth of the population, has complained of marginalization by the French majority for decades.
In its first public report to detail the damage from the conflict, the government last month appealed to donors to fund a humanitarian emergency plan for 75,000 displaced people and 22,000 others who’ve fled the country. Separatists have killed 84 members of the security forces in at least 123 attacks since late 2016, according to the report, a figure the Defense Ministry later put at about 120.
“This is heading straight toward civil war if nothing is done,” said Hans De Marie Heungoup, a Nairobi-based analyst at the International Crisis Group. “The military has killed civilians indiscriminately and burnt dozens of villages. Militias are also increasingly targeting civilians, particularly collaborators of the government. It’s getting more tense as the elections approach.” More than 220 civilians have been killed in the last 10 months, he said.
Roads Blocked
Campaigning is set to begin soon, even as it’s unlikely the vote can be held in areas of the Anglophone regions where regular gunfights between separatists and government troops take place. Across the main urban settlements, including Kumba, Muyuka and Limbe in Southwest, public transport is at a standstill and businesses are closed, with militias blocking major roads and setting fire to cocoa and rubber plantations.
With roads and ports that are vital for landlocked neighbors including oil-producing Chad and Central African Republic, Cameroon has the biggest economy in the central African monetary zone. Its population of 23 million depends mostly on agriculture.
The unrest began in late 2016 with peaceful protests by teachers and lawyers against the dominance of the French language in schools and courts. It’s escalated into a conflict in which armed splinter groups are killing soldiers and police officers, kidnapping government officials and harassing village chiefs they accuse of collaborating with the authorities.
The armed groups, estimated to comprise at least 1,000 active members, are largely funded by Cameroon’s diaspora, according to the ICG.
The political leadership of the Anglophone movement has been imprisoned since January. Advocacy groups including Human Rights Watch have said the government’s heavy-handed response contributed to an escalation of the conflict. Last week, the New York-based organization released satellite imagery showing security forces had torched dozens of villages, and accused them of committing torture and summary executions.
Social Media
In the latest incident, armed men dressed in camouflage are seen riddling two women and two small children with bullets on a dusty roadside after accusing them of supporting the Nigeria-based Islamist group Boko Haram. The video, which was widely circulated on social media, prompted the U.S. to call for an investigation into the killings. Amnesty International says it was carried out by the military.
The government has consistently denied allegations that the security forces commit abuses, saying the separatists conduct hate campaigns on the internet and falsely accuse troops of “imaginary atrocities.”
Social media platforms play a particularly toxic role in the crisis, the government said last month. Gruesome videos and photos of alleged human-rights abuses by both sides have appeared regularly on Facebook and Twitter, as have mobile-phone videos of military operations in the two regions.
“It’s now at a crisis level that we haven’t seen before with pictures of burnt-down villages and bodies hanging from trees circulating on social media,” said Jeffrey Smith, executive director of Vanguard Africa, a U.S.-based non-profit organization that monitors elections in Africa.
While very few people supported secession when the protests began, public opinion in Northwest and Southwest has shifted toward separation, according to Heungoup. Biya, who’s often been criticized by opponents for his secretive leadership style and his frequent, months-long stays in Switzerland, should have addressed their concerns earlier, he said.
“It’s impossible to resolve this crisis without involving the leadership of the Anglophone separatists, but there’s no dialogue with them,” Heungoup said. “The government comes across as arrogant and having no sense of accountability, and it’s done no fundamental concessions. That’s the problem with Biya — if two years ago he had done half of the little he’s done so far, the crisis wouldn’t have reached this level.”
There will be ZERO election in SC.
Any ELECAM member who dares to enter SC will be arrested and punished according to the laws of SC
It is easier to start a war than to end one.
Ambazonia is a legal fiction but has now become a bad dream, a horror reality show…
amban diaspora can’t contribute heavily to buy a weapon to kill each other and military but they would never contribute to building the best school and university in sw/no they are waiting for the government when the bamileke people build they on region with university and school hospital all energy you guys are putting in this so call struggle who is going nowhere could have created job for you people build good business and become strong and stronger but you have chosen war ok let go
Bamileke swine!!! I thought you once said Cyriaque Bityala and Barnabas Donosso the baby and mother killers are Malians? What happened about the news you killed general Ivo and the field Marshall? Idiot. You Bamileke people remain the sorriest nullards of the Beti who put their dick anytime in any hole in your body because all you occultists have a price. From your post one can assume that the balmilike land has anything better than NW and SW which is pure lies. After they butchered your people in thousand in the 60s here you are today contributing money to fund their election under the cover of humanitarian aid. Keep missing your priorities and fight Ambazonia instead of Biya. We Ambazonians are not coming to your rescue this time. Nullard!!!
If the military were not in total support of biya, the solution to the lawyers / teachers
trade union grievances, would have been well managed and no deaths / wantom
destructions would have taken place.
The men of God are calling for an anglophone meeting in august. Who is going to
take the burden of blame, in case there is another roundup of the leaders as with
Balla et al example and the abduction of HE Sissikou et al in Nigeria.
The devil is at it again and care must be taken. I want to think, that the Grand Master
and the cult leader`s` visits at this time, might have weakened the positions of the local
men of Gods that we so respected, out of ignorance.
It is not prayers to do the trick this time around, but the `power of positive thinking`.
`Be wise as serpents, my people`.
What should the Cameroonian of English expression reject – the message or the messenger? Both? None of the above?
An AAC (All Anglophone conference) during war is the craziest thing any sane individual should come up with. If the messenger is called Simon Munzu, it should be received with mixed feelings given his dilly-dallying with a regime bereft of credibility. If Munzu is complemented by Cardinal Tumi, one should shake one’s head in disbelief, given the recent rampant slaughter of men of God – the Ghanaian priest in Batibo, the Bomaka priest in Muyuka, the Bafia priest in Bafia, and many others.
Mixed messages require plenty of introspection to distill>
I don’t what this Simon Munzu of a man want.Is it a new All Anglophone Conference? can he tell us what came out of the AAC 1 and 2 ? They think they can to continue to take people for fools? If the stupid Foncha’s had at least carried guns in 1993 instead of holding an AAC 1 and 2,this problem would have long been solved,but no,in their usual foolishness,they went and held an AAC conference that bore no fruit.The Simon Munzu’s keep behaving as if we are in a situation of Master-Servant relationship,with their AAC. The only way to solve this issue is by carrying guns.The Ayaba Chos and Ebenezer Akwanga understands this,and it is beginning to bear fruits,as Biya is already feeling the heat from the international community from J J Rawlings,recent media outing on the issue.
@the man Did i read u say anglophones chose war? ha ha ha ha….This is the problem with u guys.U like to duel on the effect,instead of the cause.Let me remind u,anglophones did not choose war.If they had chosen war,they would have started the war from that 22nd of september 2017 when they came out and marched with peace plants.This war was imposed on them,and they have no choice but to defend themselves.They can’t run away from a war that was imposed on them.Except u want to say that they should pack their bags and migrate elsewhere and leave their land to LRC to repopulate it.