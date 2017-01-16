Anglophone Teachers’ Strike: How Discussions Went

The Inter-ministerial Ad hoc Committee members salute frank discussions to enhance Anglophone sub system of education.

Forty eight hours of dialogue between the Government and stakeholders of the Anglophone sub system of education ended in Bamenda on January 13, 2017, with gains registered towards solutions for the concerns raised by the striking Anglophone Teachers Trade unions since November 21, 2016. Virtually all members of the Inter-ministerial Ad hoc committee chaired by the Minister Director of Cabinet at the Prime Minister’s Office Prof. Ghogomu Paul Mingo acknowledged that the frank talk summed up the in-camera discussions in the conference hall of the Governor’s Office.

From the look of things, the serenity of stakeholders offered the opportunity and enough time to express concerns and suggest the way forward. It emerged from some trade union leaders that there was a lot to talk about and the initial 11 points concerns ended up to 23 points discussed with the addition of other points that were not related to education.

The Executive Secretary of the Cameroon Teachers Trade Union Tassang Wilfred said that the concerns raised were not for teachers to get better salaries but for the good of the entire English sub system of education. He said despite the frank dialogue they strike continues as some of the children that were caught and locked up during the December 8, 2016 incident are yet to be released.

More to that he said the lawyers problem are to be resolved before they might think of suspending the strike. While the meeting was going on at the Governor’s Office it was rumoured on social media that the trade union leaders had been taken hostage to signe committee documents. This caused some youths to go on the rampage on the streets of Bamenda and the neighborhood of the Governor’s office.

In all the meeting ended after midnight with union leaders charged to go, inform and sensitize their members about the gains of the session before the next session to continue charting the way forward for the eventual suspension of the strike actions for schools to resume.

Cameroon Tribune