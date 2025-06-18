Another Partnership in Peril? Jean Crépin Nyamsi’s Legal Threat Against FOURTEEN Rocks Cameroonian Football

Share Facebook

It seems the saga of sports equipment partnerships in Cameroonian football continues! Just when you thought things might stabilize, another dispute has erupted, this time involving influential figure Jean Crépin Nyamsi and the sports apparel brand, FOURTEEN.

Nyamsi, who proudly served as an ambassador for FOURTEEN and was reportedly instrumental in their entry into Cameroon, is now threatening to take the company to court. His grievance? Alleged breaches of contract, both financially and materially. It’s a surprising turn, especially given his public support for FOURTEEN since their arrival in the Cameroonian market in March 2025. Nyamsi claims the company has been consistently evasive and has failed to uphold its end of their agreement.

In a clear sign of his seriousness, Nyamsi has instructed his legal team to serve FOURTEEN with a formal notice. While he’s pushing for an amicable resolution, he’s made it clear that legal action is on the table if a satisfactory outcome isn’t reached. Interestingly, he’s also urged other FOURTEEN ambassadors to maintain their professionalism and continue promoting the brand, even amidst this brewing storm.

This isn’t an isolated incident, but rather a pattern that casts a shadow over the Cameroonian Football Federation (FECAFOOT) and its relationships with equipment suppliers. Under the leadership of Samuel Eto’o, who took the helm in December 2021, FECAFOOT has a history of terminating contracts with major brands like Le Coq Sportif and One All Sports due to similar disagreements.

The current silence from both FECAFOOT and FOURTEEN on this matter is notable. However, this escalating dispute could further tarnish FECAFOOT’s reputation and raise questions about its ability to foster stable and long-term partnerships in the competitive world of sports apparel. The outcome of Nyamsi’s threatened legal action will undoubtedly be watched closely, as it could have significant implications for future collaborations within Cameroonian football.