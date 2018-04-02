April fool prank turns sour as Eto’o hits back at Jeune Afrique magazine

Journal du Cameroun | The pan African magazine published a story on its website on Sunday with quotes attributed to the Cameroonian striker claiming he will run for the 2018 Presidential election.
In an imaginary interview, jthe magaizine details Eto’o’s ambitions to run for the elections, his imaginary views on the Anglophone crisis, George Weah as a model.
The imaginary interview did also outlined the striker’s ambitions to play at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations on home soil as well as head the Cameroon football Federation.
However, the striker took the joke in bad taste and immediately hit back at the magazine demanding an apology without which he will take legal actions.
« I fully respect my country’s institutions and think the 2018 Presidential election in Cameroon and the function of President are very important to be joked about with, » Eto’o said in a statement.
« The authors of the article went as far as talking about the anglophone crisis which has caused a lot of despair and grief in my country, » the striker said.
The magazine is yet to react nor pull the story-which has also been relayed by France 24- off its website.
Eto’o needs to shut his loud mouth and take a joke for what it is! When the same JA wrote about home meriting a ballon d’or he did not criticize the paper! What is all this tantrum about?
him
Borat, not everything is meant to be joked about because not everyone will take it as a joke. This is also damaging to a person’s image and career. Eto’o just signed a contract with a new club. When JA spews out this kind of gibberish, how do u think his club will take that? Lightly? Unreliable will be the term to describe him right? This can cause serious friction b/w him and his club. Al for what, an April fool? I know you understand clearly what it means to sign a contract. Imagine the law suits that will come if a contract is not respected. I for one don’t see this as any joke. How often do u even see highly accredited institutions pulling up prank or April fool joke? It sums it all about JA.
Etoo’ Files don’t Even have the Brain power to retail cell phones in Cameroon , How can he run a country?
Exactly why u don’t made this kind of joke, especially publicly.