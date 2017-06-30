Armed Forces: President Paul Biya appoints new Generals

The President of the Republic has signed a number of decrees appointing members of the military to various posts of responsibilty within the Cameroon Army.
In all, eleven Colonels were raised to Brigadier General while six others have been admitted into the second section within the army.
The newly appointed Generals have been drawn from the Gendarmerie, Army and Air force.
They include;
1. GENDARMERIE
Louba Zal Pierre
Essoh Jules César
Housseni Djibo
Ekongwesse Divine Nnoko
Toungue Elias
2. ARMY
Bitote Andre Patrice
Melingui Nouma Donatien
Nouma Joseph
Assoualai Blama
Agha Robinson Ndong
3. AIR FORCE
Eba Eba Bede Benoît
