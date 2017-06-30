Armed Forces: President Paul Biya appoints new Generals

The President of the Republic has signed a number of decrees appointing members of the military to various posts of responsibilty within the Cameroon Army.

In all, eleven Colonels were raised to Brigadier General while six others have been admitted into the second section within the army.

The newly appointed Generals have been drawn from the Gendarmerie, Army and Air force.

They include;

1. GENDARMERIE

Louba Zal Pierre

Essoh Jules César

Housseni Djibo

Ekongwesse Divine Nnoko

Toungue Elias

2. ARMY

Bitote Andre Patrice

Melingui Nouma Donatien

Nouma Joseph

Assoualai Blama

Agha Robinson Ndong

3. AIR FORCE

Eba Eba Bede Benoît

CRTV