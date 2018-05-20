Arrivée du Président de la République, S.E. Paul BIYA ce 20 Mai 2018 au Boulevard du 20 mai à Yaoundé.
Arrêt sur images: arrivée du Président Paul Biya – 20 Mai 2018 [+vidéo]
1. Fact is :
95% of the Annexation Day celebrations were boycotted in “one and indivisible” SC.
2. Question begging for answers:
Before God and man, ARE WE REALLY “UNITED” ??????
MVOMEKA, stop calling the Lord’s name in vain. You are part of this problem. You people and your amba force have been killing Anglophones who don’t have same opinion with you. Stop calling my God’s name, you are working for the devil. Good created blood and soon no men will be available to marry our young gorgeous girls. Nemesis will befall you, Lord vengeance is your and only your call.
@Bakossi,
Thank you. He is no different from the native of the place whose name he bears. Evil. Pure evil.
Just look at what they have done to the peasants of the NW and SW in the name of “liberation.”
This Mvomeka is an empty big head guy. The ambazombians are creating more problems to their own people than proposing anything.
Paul Biya is evil but you guys are just helping him to harm more innocent people.
Vraiment ces journalistes racontent du n’importe quoi.
Biya est le cancer du Cameroun
nice parade, we are ready for resistance at all levels ” ambasonia” n est pas
There are several way to solve the anglophone problem. Today we hear of ambozonia ambazonia ambozonia;
1) You can change the constitution to stipulate that a president will depend on origin and if you are french speaking then you can only rule for 2 terms and after that the next leader most be from english speaker area regardless of their political party. And if you are english speaker you can only rule for 2 terms whether you are from NW or SW and after a francophone (whether from North, Dla or Yaounde or West) most take over.
2) The cameroon military can remove the current regime and take over the control or power and organised a dialogue and speak to both the separatist and release all the anglophones leaders and even organised a referendum on the form of the country..
Because releasing anglophones leaders especially conditionally will calm down the tension
3) Is to separate the 2 regions. Let the anglophones create their own country and govern it in their sense. who are francophones to decided the life style of anglophones? I am for separation because the 2 cultures are totally different and francophones like to succumb to france and does not like independence and not only that. If you rape women, burn villages and kill people, those people have the right to defend themselves.
4) Anglophones don’t have good leadership. Most od the anglophones are hypocrites. Give us anglophones true leaders and see what we can do. I have not seen no anglophone leader come out to denounce what is happening. Non anglophone elected official be it CPDM or SDF or what
@ Asssssssss Point of correction, those terrorists locked up are not our anglophone leaders. They are leaders of the terrorist organisation called Ambazonia and don’t represent anglophone Cameroonians. They are evil people who behead anglophones who don’t support their terrorist activities and destroy their villages.
You just mentioned cultural difference b/w anglophones and francophones. Apart of the NW and SW people speaking a common white man’s language called English there is no cultural similarities between the SW and NW people not to talk of a common ancestry
We the majority of anglophones will never join your terrorist organisation called Ambazonia to separate from our Cameroon brothers and sisters because of a colonial master’s language. Biya is the problem not Francophones.
bobjazz you took all my words. Its funny to listen to this so called “free people”who are insulting others as francophone slaves but who at the same time identify themseves as anglophones.
A bamenda = Bamileke
Southwest= sawa
Ambazombians should wake up, soon its the villagers who will attack you guys and drive you away ,because you are even worst than the devil Biya. People were atleast in their houses , now they live in forests .
Let just look
This unity. The journalist is saying there was a OUI and NOn shameful.
History has it that it was a Oui and Yes
Paul Biya bi Mvondo kele osu . Nnom gui, Fon des fons
The celebration of a dictatorship, by the dictator and his concared peoples
And the world, looks with disgust.
` CONQUERED`
Ex-convict Atangana DECEIVED Biya that he knows how to stop the momentum of the struggle. Biya believed he could and appointed that murderer as Interior Minister.
Ex-convict Atangana started by visiting SC with peace plants and enough bribe money for the so-called Chiefs/Fons. The so-called traditional rulers signed declarations stating that they want only DECENTRALISATION. Biya and citizens of LRC were happy. That ex-convict issued hollow ultimatums and empty threats to the peaceful people of SC. Biya and LRC citizens went into this crazed feeding frenzy. They considered that criminal as a messiah sent by God to rescue Ndian oil for LRC.
However, things soon changed dramatically. The ultimatums and threats were ignored.
That criminal started fighting for a Mercedes500.
@MVOMEKA
you need to see a psychiatrist
Can peace be bought? If so, for how much? Has peace ever been bought/sold? Does peace trump justice/fair play? How much can one budget to buy the silence of visiting leaders – UN, AU, UK, US, Commonwealth, etc? Why choose short term fixes for long term problems?