Home / English / Arsene Wenger delivers Alex Song update after midfielder was spotted in Arsenal training

Arsene Wenger delivers Alex Song update after midfielder was spotted in Arsenal training

2 hours ago 1 Comment

Express.co.uk | ARSENE WENGER claims Alex Song is not in line for a deal with Arsenal.

A picture emerged of Song training with Arsenal on deadline day sparking theories he could be signing up for Wenger’s side.

But the Arsenal boss says he is just using the facilities to get up to speed and is looking for a new team.

“He is looking for a new club,” he said.

“I allowed him to come in to work on his fitness.

“Nothing more than that.”

Check Also

Cameroon- Nigeria: Repatriation Treaty Exists

Cameroon Tribune | The treaty adds to the Police and Judicial Cooperation Agreements signed since …

One comment

  1. sameboy
    25 mins ago at 15:31

    Na so i don bad Song? You were a prospective arsenal captain but left for more money.Today no club.Show great skills and just maybe Wenger will consider u

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2018, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved