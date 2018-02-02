Arsene Wenger delivers Alex Song update after midfielder was spotted in Arsenal training

Express.co.uk | ARSENE WENGER claims Alex Song is not in line for a deal with Arsenal.



A picture emerged of Song training with Arsenal on deadline day sparking theories he could be signing up for Wenger’s side.

But the Arsenal boss says he is just using the facilities to get up to speed and is looking for a new team.

“He is looking for a new club,” he said.

“I allowed him to come in to work on his fitness.

“Nothing more than that.”