At least 160 inmates freed as gunmen storm Cameroon jail

YAOUNDé, Cameroon eNCA | – At least 160 inmates fled a prison in Cameroon’s troubled anglophone North-West region during a dramatic overnight jailbreak, officials said Sunday.
Around 50 armed men who were “shooting from everywhere… broke down the prison doors,” local official William Benoit Emvoutu Mbita told state radio CRTV.
They then used fuel to “set fire to all the buildings” of the prison in Ndop, added Mbita, the local administrator.
Inmates who return “voluntarily” will be transferred to a prison in Bamenda, the capital of North-West region, Mbita said, adding that a manhunt was on for the escapees.
Separatist unrest in Cameroon’s two minority English-speaking regions — North-West and South-West — has left scores dead and displaced over 180,000 people since late 2016.
Years of resentment at perceived discrimination at the hands of the Cameroon’s francophone majority have led to almost daily acts of violence and retribution.
Security in the two regions has deteriorated significantly since late last year.
Anglophones today account for about a fifth of the West African country’s population of 22 million.
AFP
Prison break in Ndop, Ngohketunjia Division North West Region;
Several inmates have escaped and the detention centre set ablaze. pic.twitter.com/CcotjRcUdj
— Mimi237 (@Mimimefo237) July 29, 2018
Well done.
The freed prisoners, should join the ranks and kill anyone trying to hunt them.
we will kill them terrorist , I thought amba was free already
“The situation in the South-West and North-West Regions is stabilizing, and the Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism should thus be able to delve into the crux of the problem;” (Biya, 2018)
YOU BE THE JUDGE !!!
its only terrorist people who can agree with that type of biased . The fact is the only obtion for them is to join the organization “terrorists” hahahahhahahahahahahah
Everyday I learn something new about French-speaking Cameroonians – the curiously silent majority. Up till this moment I had the feeling that they lacked sympathy, empathy, altruism, human feeling
All that changed when military men shot in cold blood two women and their young children. Francophones at home and even in far away France went on the streets and cried, demonstrated and poured out their grievances.
What a sharp contrast to the apathy and sepulchral silence shown when Mami Appi was burnt in her home in Kwakwa, Sam Soya was slaughtered like a goat in Belo, Kom, 32 youths were gunned down in Menka, Pinyin, and lots of other extrajudiciary killings took place in Buea, Bamenda, Batibo, Widikum, Bali, Muyuka, etc etc.
If this is a change of attitude, it is a most welcome one indeed
@ JD. Francophones in Toronto were supporting the anglophone lawyers when this protest against marginalization started. The reason they are silent today is because the protest was hijacked by the so-called Ambazonians who say they want to separate from them. How do you expect the francophones to support people who say they want to separate from them? It doesn’t make sense.
Address their reaction to the burning of human beings. That’s the essence of JD’s worry.
The francophones didn’t chastize the victims of the north though the BIR called them terrorists.
Of course the choice to be and remain narrow-minded is an option I can do nothing about. If sympathy and empathy must be shown only to one’s bedfellow, what else can I do about that?
Bobjazz you have loss all credibility if you ever had any.Shame on you and might your day’s ahead be dark
It is clear big Johnny that they know who their fellow citizens are. This whole Republique Unie has been a farce all along, our fathers were the only ones blind to it. I guess all of that has changed now.
Wata will continue to be Wata!
More trouble ahead.
@John Dinga
u re a big fool and ” flip flop ”
hahahahahahhahaha coward fighter the small war past u , now is the prison u re attacking a bush man will remain bush man kikikikikiki WATER NAH WATER .