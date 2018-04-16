Atanga Nji warns separatists, hints at crackdown on leaders

Journal du Cameroun | Atanga Nji Paul, Minister of Cameroon’s Territorial Administration has warned of ‘firm’ action against activists calling for secession.
Minister Atanga Nji made the remark during a political talk show, State broadcaster CRTV. He stated that, president Paul Biya had placed security as a top priority because without it, Cameroon will not be an ideal investment environment.
“Everything we do we must be done within constitutional order.
“Those who wish to operate outside that order can expect nothing else than to be dealt with firmly. We shall not entertain any language, we shall not entertain any action that either threatens territorial integrity of our nation or threatens life,”
According to him a thirty day grace period will be opened for separatist elements to lay down their arms, failure to do so, “it is the law that will take its course,” he said.
It would be recalled that since his March 2 appointment, Minister Atanga Nji has been touring the crisis stricken regions urging all young people who have either taken refuge in the bush or acting as Ambazonia militants to leave the forest and return home.
Regarded by many as an apologists of the regime, Paul Atanga Nji among others have on different occasions, led delegations to the field to discuss the Anglophone Crisis. But most often, the CPDM barons preferred to meet only people who will tell them what they like to hear.
You this Satan! How about all those shot at close range just for being of fighting age? God punish you. Your master warn you and you transfer it to us.! It’s live free or die Atanga. You thought I’d will be an easy ride from the start. But the crisis has consumed more terrorist BIRd than Boko Haram did. Bring it on. We are ready to fight for 50+ years.
Atanga Nji, is talking in line with a recent meeting, held by top francophone
army men, to go to the two regions, and kill all young men that the eyes will
see. We are aware of this already. But what will it profit them, if this happens?
Others who were ministers before, have either been forgotten or are in jail
today, even top ministers. Why the heck, will Atanga Nji, be so so excited with
useless power, therefore? Is that all, that makes a man a man?
Ahidjo, was the first head of state. We all know his fate today. And so, neither
you Atanga Ndi nor Biya, will end up anything better. Just a matter of time, for
folks to see another day of laughter and mockery.
King Biya had already declared war on Ambazonians. He just made his Head Nigger In Charge (HNIC), Atanga, commando of his warlords. He is setting up an anglophone to got fight his brothers, then he will sit back laughing hahahahaha saying “Les Anglos sont vraiment foux”. But, take note, Atanga – if you are very lucky not to be roasted alive, then this time it is your King who will send you back to Nkondengui where you rightly belong. Shine your eyes and see those he already sent there who will be waiting anxiously to receive you.
Ambazonia will rise to fall no more.
Aluta Continua. Vitoria Acerta.
The ultimatum of ex-convict Atangana is POLITICAL CIRCUS. Nothing more nothing less
Ex-convict Atangana promised Biya that he knows how to stop the momentum of the struggle.
In order to accomplish his goal, Ex-convict Atangana was appointed Interior Minister and given much money to bribe Anglophone traitors and self-seekers..
Believe me or not, Ex-convict Atangana will surely end up in Kondengui sooner than later. He has promised Biya a herculean task that he can NEVER EVER accomplish.
The countdown for ex-convict Atangana’s THIRTY DAYS ultimatum has already started ticking:
TIC TAC TIC.
THE WAR CONTINUES…….
I guess Nji is Anglo-bami…anyway, it would be better to transfer your mad war out of CMR, and face your devilish rivals there. I give a damn abt the outcome, but, pls again, spare innocent pple back home. Culprits are outside of CMR, you have to take your war to them: hang, poison, kidnap, beat them…none of my business…
Shut your maggot infested drooling mouth you this Bamilike Swine.
Bami refugee,
You play the Anglo-Bami card when it suits you and wail and twist when it doesn’t. Listen, sanctimonious hypocrite, try to be consistent! When you went into rhapsodies about the arrival of soldiers in the SW, I guess you thought that geographical area was out of Cameroon! Have you fed fat the ancient grudge you bear Anglophones that you now want to move the war to a new vicinity? No one who gives the damn about war would rejoice when war arrives like you did. It’s just that you do no longer have shame glands, else you would never shoot off your stupid mouth about this war again.
Only in a banana republic like that can an exconvict hold any post of responsibility. Who listens to seasoned thief?