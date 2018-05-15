Athletes who vanished during Commonwealth Games turn up in Sydney

TVNZ | A group of athletes who disappeared while they were supposed to be competing at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games last month have finally resurfaced with their visas due to expire later tonight.
Daily Telegraph reports that the group of African athletes who went missing are now consulting with the Refugee Advice and Casework Service in Randwick, in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.
Approximately 19 athletes disappeared during the Games, including five boxers and three wrestlers from Cameroon – one of whom was meant to face Kiwi fighter David Nyika in the heavyweight section quarter-finals.
The Australian Government emphasised during last month’s event that the athletes had not breached their visas by leaving the athletes’ village but they were warnings they would be tracked down as well as an urge to depart before the visas expired today.
“If they don’t want to be held in detention or locked up at the local watch house, they’d better jump on a plane before the 15th and comply with their visa’s conditions,” Australia’s Home Affairs minister Peter Dutton said.
It isn’t the first case of athletes disappearing during the Commonwealth Games.
In 2012, seven athletes from Cameroon were reported missing while back in 2006 in Melbourne, 14 athletes from Sierra Leone were eventually granted asylum after more than 40 competitors went missing.
Big sign, that there is pain in Cameroon and the youths are not having it easy.
Why oh why, is our God deaf and blind?
The totality of the news talks ABOUT them; how about talking TO them too?????????
If you hear about cooperation ties between two countries, it is
all about the top consolidating their positions, period. If it is for
the sake of everyone, your question will have an answer.
The more the hypocritical Western Governments continue to support regimes that are willing to embrace reforms that will lead their citizens out of poverty, they should be singularly ready to accept those citizens who are escaping from poverty and deprivation.
When citizens continue to escape from a country or any geagraphical zone,
then there is or are very serious problems happening there.
Who will not vanish, when instead of solving a problem the most simple way
{ dialogue}, the gov`t will work with a big power { US} and the next minute,
war planes are in the country.
Australia should keep bullying aside, and use the talents that have come to then.
The world, is a no man`s land and humans, are free by divine authority, to survive
anywhere.
Citizens continue to escape but the entire universe is scrambling to occupy countries of that geographic zone. How do you explain this puzzle, Joshua? You are escaping from the very geographic zone that others continue to invade over and over just to make themselves kings and queens of the world! This is quite a pathological situation.
As for dialogue, well, it is practically impossible to speak of dialogue with social outcasts who pledge allegiance to the Queen of England as opposed to their African forebears.
Yea, the world looks like ‘a no man’s land’, but is it really? With all the divine authority, you still had to lead your people in the battle of Jericho! What exactly were you fighting for over there? You thought the world was ‘a no man’s land’ and you got colonized and enslaved!