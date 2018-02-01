Audio of the assassination of Anglophone leaders goes viral

Journal du Cameroun | An audio released by one of the front-liners of the Anglophone Crisis alleging that leaders of the Interim Government of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia led by the President, Sisiku Julius Ayuk Tabe, have been assassinated, has gone viral.

Facebook, Whatsapp, Messenger and other social media platforms are awash by the audio.

According to the content of the audio, the leaders were assassinated on January 5, 2018, hours after they were arrested at Nera Hotel in Abuja, Nigeria by the Nigerian Secret Service.

To him, Sisiku Ayuk Tabe, Dr. Nfor Ngala Nfor, Dr. Fidelis Nde Che, Dr. Henry Kimeng, Prof. Awasum, Dr. Cornelius Kwanga, Tassang Wilfred, Barrister Eyambe Elias, Dr. Ojong Okongho and Barrister Nalowa Bih, are now resting in the bosom of the Lord.

Going by the activists, the assassination of the Anglophone leaders explains why both the Nigerian and the Cameroonian Government have maintained sealed lips on their whereabouts.

The activist said the Interim Government leaders are not among those supposedly extradited to Cameroon.

Meanwhile, the activist’s audio is contrary to the Monday, January 29, 2018, press conference granted by the Minister of Communication, Issa Tchiroma Bakary in Yaounde.

Also read: News of Ambazonia leaders’ extradition to Cameroon throws South West Region in mourning

During the press conference, the Government Spokesperson revealed that the Nigerian Government handed over some 47 Anglophones arrested in Nigeria to the Cameroon Government some few hours before the press conference.

Minister Tchiroma was categorical that among those who were extradited were the Anglophone leaders led by Sisiku Julius Ayuk Tabe.

However, the activist said such utterances are meant to divert public opinion about what has happened, so that the Government will hurriedly prosecute the accused and grant them a death sentence according to article 2(1) of the December 23, 2014 law bordering on the fight against terrorism in Cameroon

But Minister Issa Tchiroma was resounding that the Government was going to prosecute the Anglophone leaders according to the laws in force. Cameroonians are watching to see what will happen in the days, weeks or months ahead, given that even their lawyers both in Nigeria and Cameroon have not been allow to see the arrested leaders.