Audio of the assassination of Anglophone leaders goes viral

Journal du Cameroun | An audio released by one of the front-liners of the Anglophone Crisis alleging that leaders of the Interim Government of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia led by the President, Sisiku Julius Ayuk Tabe, have been assassinated, has gone viral.
Facebook, Whatsapp, Messenger and other social media platforms are awash by the audio.
According to the content of the audio, the leaders were assassinated on January 5, 2018, hours after they were arrested at Nera Hotel in Abuja, Nigeria by the Nigerian Secret Service.
To him, Sisiku Ayuk Tabe, Dr. Nfor Ngala Nfor, Dr. Fidelis Nde Che, Dr. Henry Kimeng, Prof. Awasum, Dr. Cornelius Kwanga, Tassang Wilfred, Barrister Eyambe Elias, Dr. Ojong Okongho and Barrister Nalowa Bih, are now resting in the bosom of the Lord.
Going by the activists, the assassination of the Anglophone leaders explains why both the Nigerian and the Cameroonian Government have maintained sealed lips on their whereabouts.
The activist said the Interim Government leaders are not among those supposedly extradited to Cameroon.
Meanwhile, the activist’s audio is contrary to the Monday, January 29, 2018, press conference granted by the Minister of Communication, Issa Tchiroma Bakary in Yaounde.
Also read: News of Ambazonia leaders’ extradition to Cameroon throws South West Region in mourning
During the press conference, the Government Spokesperson revealed that the Nigerian Government handed over some 47 Anglophones arrested in Nigeria to the Cameroon Government some few hours before the press conference.
Minister Tchiroma was categorical that among those who were extradited were the Anglophone leaders led by Sisiku Julius Ayuk Tabe.
However, the activist said such utterances are meant to divert public opinion about what has happened, so that the Government will hurriedly prosecute the accused and grant them a death sentence according to article 2(1) of the December 23, 2014 law bordering on the fight against terrorism in Cameroon
But Minister Issa Tchiroma was resounding that the Government was going to prosecute the Anglophone leaders according to the laws in force. Cameroonians are watching to see what will happen in the days, weeks or months ahead, given that even their lawyers both in Nigeria and Cameroon have not been allow to see the arrested leaders.
We shall slaughter all francophones and nigerians in our land from now till the next 1000 year if this story is true.Watch out. Genocide .History shall tell.
Bla bla bla …using keyboards yeah? noises makers! the like of you are slaves and will remain slaves to US forever!….again I make the difference between you and the rest of my “Anglofools” brothers that know they are banyangui..bakossi first before being anything else!
Bami sow, you just branded Bakossis primitive! Your bite and blow is the antic of a man born to be a coward. Since 400,000 of your people were beaten to pulp, you have become a songbird for your genocidaires of yesteryears.
THINGS WILL NEVER BE THE SAME AGAIN, IT IS U WHO IS A FRENCH SLAVE AND REMAIN FRENCH SLAVES FOR EVER.I PITY U TOO MUCH.
Keep quit and focus on looking after those oldies.
Your understanding on this matter is very limited.
Now you guys are feeding on kongossa.
@siboni
You should start the slaughtering now!
There is nothing you can do that you have not already done!
You ambazombie terrorists are spent to the fullest!
Sickseku will be sentenced to death before being slaughtered. For now TRC needs to torture him to extract all the intelligence and information he has. This torturre for extracting intelligence will take at least one year. When that is done he will be tried in court and sentenced to death by firing squad.
You can start slaughtering the francophones since francophones do not know how to slaugghter the milions of anglophones who live amongst them!
These desperate ambazombie terrorists will be eradicated shortly! When you cut the head of a snake it makes katakata before it dies. Make katakata all u want ambazombie is dead!
Let them start slaughtering Francophones, and we shall send them all back to barren Ngraffiland in any form. It’s as simple as that… and the Nigerians will take care of those ones that have taken refuge in Nigeria. These termites are truly cluesless… they have absolutely no idea about the forces that are moving up against them.
‘clueless’
@siboni
why can you be the first empty brain
If true, this is great news. I hope their bodies are fed to street dogs…see you in hell!
@Siboni
The reason why there is still a single of your people standing (innocent or not) is simply due to the extreme good heart of Cameroonians and their known tendency to peace, love, humanity, kindness, compassion, etc. (unlike biafrans).
Cameroonians for the most part have left the military deal with the terrorists. As you are threatening the so-called “Francophones”, should they feel threatened and take matter into their own hands, even the united nation will not get there in time to save a single “anglofool”. By the time the people of Cameroon are done with you, what happened in Rwanda in the 90’s will look like a pillow fight.
Your threats are proof you are either suicidal or extremely stupid!
Do they think that HE Sisiku is monseigneur Balla that was assasinated by the Y’de junta and everything went back to normal? The game is on.Biya has beaten more than he can chew.LRC and Nigeria has until the 5th of Feb 2018,to show proof of life of the Ambasonian leader and his cabinet.They must vomit the truth of the where about of HE Sisiku and his cabinet.The game is on.Make man no run.
I hear this noise before…when was that?? few months ago..what happened since then?? you repeating it again ah ah ah….my brother I am with you 100%..man no run when BIR come our way ah ah ah…me I got tell them I no terrorists oooo hope you go tell them you be terrorist yeah? ah ah ah ah!
Says who??????????
One thing is certain. It is either Southern Cameroons (Ambazonia) gains independent or the land is exterminated of its inhabitants. There is never gonna gone be any moment when this region will be under the government of La Repulique du France-Cameroun. DOs and SDOs have started having broken arms and that’s going to continue till all Southern Cameroonians are killed. Our ears remain keenly open to validate and confirm the situation with our people, then we’ll see and know who is really desirous of life.
“… or the land is exterminated of its inhabitants…”
we have no issue with that option. Cameroon will never be divided and we will never let go of a single each of our country, we will do what it takes…so don’t you worry
Hahahahahaha, Kongosa…ifi I be you I go run go for SED for go gee Ayuk some snake beating, some mbut man so. Yi di fool-fool pipol for kill one another just for yi own garri. You di mimba seh ifi I stanap now for in front for Anglo cause I go just di waka up and down so carelessly mek dem catch me liké small arata? Na why dat me I dong always consider Ayuk liké some tief man…no Anglo matter no dey for yi heart at all, na cake sharing di preoccupy dem all. Anglo their suffering na the last chapter fro dem agenda…CHINEKE punish me dem fine-fine…
The hunter, is now the hunted. Unfortunately, there is no escape route.
sickseku ayuk tabe the hunter is now being tortured by the gendarmes in Yaounde. The hunter is now being eaten by his prey!
An impostor cabinet that looks like the notoriously underperforming ‘Anglo-Saxon’ academia in Cameroon with hordes of pretentious intellectuals that have no sense of self! A bunch of delusional adventurers who think that managing a state is akin to running a local university… just like the masses of ‘papa hele… yayato’ red-scarf-wearing Achu eaters with their helluva buttocks think managing a state is a kondri meeting! Pitiful….
Now we have seen it all. “Underperforming Anglosaxon academia”….
A la proud Bakossi man with big words. I guess you pick up the dictionary and whatever word you see, you put together without even understanding what you are saying.
I’m already hating myself for responding to a washed-up-wannabe-Rastafarian impostor.
This is how the state deal with peoples like this…slowly this matter will disapear and no one will look for this guys…while they are presumed dead but are being buried to the neck in a tchollire prison…we will traain them to go and fight boko haram….or anytime one of our soldier is fustrated he will just go into the prison and slap them all like punch bags to remove stress ah ah ah! do not play with cameroun! we are a special breed and anyone cameroonina that lost his way please go back in line fast or you will be treated like you deserve..remember cameroon is one of the only african country that kicked the french out by fighting!
@Kongosa & siboni
You guys are deluusional, stupid and full of empty noise!
You ambazombie supporters are the kings of dumb startegies !
The people from the North West and SOuth West of TRC have figured you guys out. The reasonable people of the NW and SW will chop off your own heads if you dare kill one innocent francophone.
The people of the NW and SW know that they have more of their relatives living in other parts of Cameroon than francophones living in the NW and SW.
Your desperation, stupidity and delirium is very obvious for all to see!
People see through your dumb propaganda messages. Sick seku is alive and enduring torture sessions every 30 minutes of this life. TRC is teaching him a lesson in prison. Why wait till he is slaughtered to take action? HConsider him to b dead now!
The case of all these idiots will be studied in accordance with the laws of the Republic of Cameroon.Only mentally unstable can believe such garbage. Ayuk Tabe and his band will be tried and sentenced for sure unless presidential grace as Biya is seeking an (N) term.
ISLAND OF EVIL HAS DRAWN THE BATTLELINE
1. Patriotic Southern Cameroonians have said with one voice: BRING IT ON!!!
2. 50% of my salary will now be sent monthly to the RESTORATION FORCES
3. FINANCIAL SUPPORT to the Restoration Forces is now DUTY
You can even max your credit cards if you like.
That is a road to nowhere.
Take your pride and put you know where…
@Mvomeka You can’t feed yourself talk less of sponsoring terrorism?if you have nothing to post you better shut that thing !!! You sound unstable.
Big deal, 50% of 0 is still 0…lol
I bet you you don’t have a job and can hardly eat a meal a day…this is nothing than showing off and trying to scam others
If I’m lying, then give 50% of the salary as you said to the “restoration forces” and show us evidences of you giving anything…of course, I’m not holding my breath…
He doesn’t have to prove anything to a faceless screen name. The proof is on the ground in Southern Cameroons.
Now, go deal with that….
“Pourquoi il cache encore à la nation que :
BIYA est MORT
Pourquoi????????
Vraiment
Un point c’est tout “
The Restoration Forces need Improvised explosive devices (IED), suicide vests and roadside bombs, drones to deliver the bombs, Rocket propelled Granates (RPG ) and surface to air missiles to bring down the helicopters.
FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO THE RESTORATION FORCES IS THEREFORE DUTY.
The money is needed to protect homeland.
EVEN BIYA IS ON HIS WAY TO JOINED THEM IN THE WORLD BEYOND.AND 2018 IS HIS YEAR AS I PROPHESY NOW..
I SAW IT IN A DREAM, U SHALL LOOK FOR FOR ME .
Youare very correct. I posted an excerpt of a newspaper yesterday about the death of that wicked Dictator
“Pourquoi il cache encore à la nation que :
BIYA est MORT
Pourquoi????????
Vraiment
Un point c’est tout “
People, pay attention now… I-MAN is creating some identities here, and whenever you see certain expressions that are written by me, you know what I mean. Here we go….
1. The collective name of this delusional termite nation is AMBAZOMBI.
2. A MAN from AMBAZOMBI is an AMBAVUMBI.
3. A WOMAN from AMBAZOMBI is an AMBAVUMBA.
4. A SCHOLAR from AMBAZOMBI is an AMBAMUMU.
5. A YOUTH from AMBAZOMBI is an AMBANKORH.
6. A PROSTITUTE from AMBAZOMBI is an AMBAZANUS.
So, these are the expressions that I will be using henceforth.Feel free to come up with your own but as far as I am concerned,these are the expressions that I will be using even in official documents.Whenever you come across these, know what they mean.It is immaterial whether you like the identifications or not. They r my babies
@Ras Tuge,
No insult on your person, but what school did you attend again? At times it is good to be quiet than express one self the wrong way.
Obviously not your type of school! You were not invited to dinner, man. So back off!
Yeah it can’t be my type because clearly articulating yourself in English seems to be a bigger problem than what is actually happening in Cameroun. Pathetic indeed.
Since when is a Cameroonian ability to express himself in English a standard? FYI, if you want to be honest, pidgin is the true NATIONAL language of Cameroon.
Anyway, I like the identities he created, very thoughtful and very true. I like them and I’m assuming he will not mind me using them as well. So I have copied and stored them and going forward, I will be adopting the same definitions.
@Zam-Zam Why are u always getting worked up each time u read my write-up with support for HE Sisiku? u have taken your side,stay on your side and stop descouraging me concerning my support for HE Sisiku.Its obvious that with the present form of state,francophones are benefitting from it becos of Biya,So,i am not surprised at your support for Biya.But allow anglophones like us to choose our side freely.
Kongosa,
if I tell you sey I di support Biya liké Cpdm man you go gree?
We cannot solve this current situation witi war, highest we go only kill each other then shidong for tok at the end. Why the war?
No way no dey wey dem no go solve Anglo palava, and na federation holam.But for divide, yi no go ever happen. Ifi yi bin be possible, liké all kan-kan contri dem for dong join Amba for back-back.
Me I no fit deny you for follow Ayuk, but me I go broke yi neck if yi ever come across ma way.
Yi di use a legit struggle for fool wa pipol…
All this borrowed Anglophones from Langa Republic Of Cameroon, I wonder how much your government is paying you people? The diaper octogenarian president of a fool called PREACH ALL USELESS LIES BAMENDA IS YOUR ANSWER,(PAUL BIYA), I declare and decree death to follow you even to the brightest day of your life.
Wonders, reading some comments here one is tempted to check the mental state of a lot of supposed government supporters and sympathizers on this forum. One can’t tell if its stupidity, ignorance or both but its quite amazing.
An Ambavumbi adventurer like you must check his mental state first before anything else… to know why he has chosen to live in a utopian illusion.
Its better i don’t respond to illiterates because it may just take my level to theirs. You need to not only go back to school but equally need to be checked into a mental rehabilitation institute, i hope there is one wherever you are located.
Why are anglophones who do not support Ambazonia automatically considered Biya supporters? Strange.
May the ancestors curse all those who are promoting death upon their fellow black people anywhere not see good in this world.