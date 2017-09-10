Authors’ rights: Sam Fan Thomas becomes board chair of newly created “SONACAM”

The new cooperation to manage authors’ rights in Cameroon, the Cameroon National Copyright Corporation (SONACAM) has elected its new executive.

The team lead by Sam Fan Thomas and Adeline Mbengkoum was elected during a constitutive and elective General Assembly of the body, this Saturday 9th September 2017 in Yaoundé.

The new pioneer executive of SONACAM also comprises other musicians including Moussa Haissam, Ottou Marcelin, Calvino, Adeline Mbengkoum, Jacky Biyo, Majoie Ayi, Sergeo Polo amongst others. Some young generation musicians, urban music fans and Afropop stars like Salatiel, Duc-Z, One Love, Lab’l were also included in the body’s key organs.

Renowned musicians of international repute, Manu Dibango, Eko Roosevelt and Georges Seba are elected presidents of honour. According to the statutes of the SONACAM, the executive members have been given a mandate of three years which is renewable once.

The Minister of Arts and Culture, Narcisse Moulle Kombi who chaired the first ever general assembly meeting of SONACAM installed the newly elected executive members and urged them to work for the interest of artists.

During the meeting, the 41-point Statutes of SONACAM was examined and validated by the majority of the artists present. It fixes the registration rate for members at 10,000 FCFA. A total of 2,400 of the 3655 artists registered in the national musicians\’ database signed up for the Cameroon National Copyright Corporation (SONACAM).

Guest artists took turns to spice the atmosphere, following the successful holding of the general assembly which comes to put an end of two decades of challenges in the management of authors’ rights’ in Cameroon.

The new chairman of the board of SONACAM Sam Fan Thomas is a seasoned musician who made his first album, “Rikiatou” in 1978. He gained international prominence in 1984, with “African Typic Collection”, a very rhythmic title, mixing Makossa and funk that word a golden record.

Amongst his hit songs is New-Bell\’s “black tiger”. The songwriter, musician, and renowned businessman released Neng Makassi in 1985 and the following year he came out with Funky Makassi and Sitch. Just a year later in 1987 he produced Makassi again and took a pulse before bouncing back in 1993 with Emotion (1993) and subsequently in 1999 he released No Satisfaction.

It is hoped that Sam Fan Thomas and his team will reconcile all conflicting camps of the music industry in Cameroon and revive that sector in a bid to help musicians reap from their arts.

CRTV