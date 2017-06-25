To avoid waste, Cameroon wants to define telephone usage quotas for the public administration

In a recent memo outlining the main lines for the elaboration of the 2018 budget of the State of Cameroon, which will be voted in November by the Parliament, the Head of State indicates a number of measures to be taken, to avoid wasting public financial resources.
The President of the Republic recommended, for example, “the definition of telephone usage quotas by administration and by manager”, taking on this category of luxury and uncontrolled expenditure, which generally contributes to depleting public funds.
As an example, in September 2016, the national telecoms operator, Camtel, sent a claim to the Cameroonian public administration and state companies, for FCfa 65 billion in unpaid telephone bills.
As a comparison, this represents approximately 60% of the FCfa 110 billion invested in the construction of the second bridge over the Wouri river; and 65% of the FCfa 100 billion in monthly salary for civil servants.
Sixty years into independence budget managers do not know that they are supposed to limit their consumptions to the budgetary allocations?
Do budget lines not specify how much is allocated for gas, vehicle maintenance, mission allowance, part-time jobs, girl friend allowances, …?
Some years back, it was gov`t vehicles. When will measures be taken to curtail
huge pay packets and allowances for the few, who again turn around and steal
taxpayers money?
And when will we stop seeing one person occupying many positions as if an
individual, is an embodiment of total knowledge?