Ayaba Cho Lucas, the ruthless man who heads the armed wing of Cameroonian separatists

Today News Africa | He is little known to the Cameroonian public and the world, but Ayaba Cho Lucas, a ‘guerrilla’ fighter for years came to the public consciousness weeks ago after he was said to have masterminded the kidnap of a government official in Cameroon.
The shocking kidnap was reportedly meant to send a strong message to the government of President Paul Biya that the Northwest and Southwest regions of Cameroon should be granted independence, or there would be a lingering bloody war in the West African country.
Background: Professor Ivo Leke Tambo, a local government official in Batibo, was kidnapped weeks ago and emerged in a video afterwards pleading for his life. He is the Northwest Social Affairs Delegate and the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Cameroon General Certificate of Education (GCE) Board.
In the video released by Cameroonian secessionists, the government official, an under-prefect in Batibo, said he would be killed if secessionists leaders arrested in Nigeria on January 5 and extradited to Cameroon on January 28 were not released.
Cameroonian secessionists from Anglophone regions have been fighting for independence for more than a year. They have killed about 40 law enforcement officers and lost hundreds of their fighters to the Cameroonian military.
The secession, funded in the state of Maryland in the United States and organized from neighboring Nigeria, suffered a setback in January when secessionists leaders were arrested in Abuja, the Nigerian capital and extradited to Cameroon for prosecution.
With their arrest, the secessionists escalated attacks on government forces and properties in Cameroon, urging the government to show them a proof their leaders were still alive. They also began kidnapping government officials they accused of conniving with Mr. Biya government to keep English speaking Cameroonians in bondage.
Ayaba Cho Lucas, the leader of the Ambazonia Defense group proved to be a crucial piece of the puzzle. He is described as the man who heads the armed wing of the separatist movement in the English-speaking regions of Cameroon.
Born in August 1972 in Buea, Ayaba Cho Lucas, whom his family nicknamed “Mister Aspen”, became involved in English-speaking activism very early on.
In the 90s, the man known for his volcanic temperament organized and led a demonstration against an increase in tuition fees at the University of Buea. The protests led to the expulsion of the former Secretary General of the Southern Cameroons Youth League (SCYL) by the university authorities in 1993.
He fled to Europe where he published “Not Guilty”, a book recounting his experience as a political refugee. It was during one of his European tours that he met several other activists who shared his separatist visions for Southern Cameroon.
Among them, Nso Foncha Nkem a former US soldier with whom he now plans and coordinates actions against the security forces and the Cameroonian authorities.
Today, the man is at the head of an army embryo made up of a few dozen fighters formed by separatists from the diaspora. To finance their struggle, Ayaba Cho Lucas and his family would resort to smuggling including the trafficking of cigarettes, medicines, perfumes, clothing and even car parts. They have all been under an international arrest warrant since October 2017.
I wrote on this same forum that the arrest of moderates, such as Balla and Ayuk Tabe has opened the window of opportunity to warlords. The de facto leaders of the revolution are WARLORDS. Simply put, the solution to the Anglophone Question will be decided on the battlefield.
Biya should therefore borrow enough money from China because the mercenaries from Chad will soon need their money
The FINAL SOLUTION to the Anglophone Question will be gotten this time around come rain come shine
Option#1 : LRC defeats SC in SC
This is the dream of Dictator Biya and citizens of his country. SC will then be considered as a conquered territory of LRC. Biya can then introduced his DECENTRALISATION and the Anglophone Question will be considered as resolved.
My take:
It is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle, than for LRC to win an ASYMMETRICAL warfare in SC. Simply put, the probability of LRC to defeat SC in the land of their ancestors is almost ZERO.
Option#2 : LRC cannot defeat SC in SC
This is the dream of the majority of Southern Cameroonians.
If history is any guide this is the only realistic option because asymmetrical warfare is UNWINNABLE.
As a corollary,
1. East Timor (population= 1.2 million) liberated themselves from Indonesia (population = 261 million).
2. Southern Cameroons (population = 8 million) will surely liberate themselves from LRC(population = 16 million).
3. Doubting Thomases who claim that LRC will always remain “one and indivisible” should take special note
4. Hate me or not, the SEPARATION of SC from the informal union is UNSTOPPABLE. It is simply a question of when not if.
Ayaba Cho,
I am so happy you are getting your day in the sun. I hope you know what come with this notoriety given the revolutionary acts your “boys” have been carrying out in the tropical anglo-saxon republic of Ambazonia.
While you and your equatorial gualist cousins fight each other to death, we Africans will continue to watch on the sidelines so that your blood can water the tree of freedom in a biya-free Cameroon.
One last thing: you do not have a monopoly of violence…
Mabanda Boy don buy case,
Please do not desecrate this forum with your insults.
Hummm ! ADF has taken their “business” one notch up. Lets watch how things play out in the days ahead.
Before diving into mudslinging – our usual way of contributing to the issues of the fatherland – please take note of the error in this write-up!!!!!!
Prof. Ivo Leke Lambo was never ever a local government official in Batibo, neither was he the NW Social Affairs delegate.It does not hurt to get the facts right whenever they are available.
Good you noticed these discrepancies.
This is a very distorted news.
@ brothajoe. There are many ayabas, manchos, wirbas, ballas, sisikus &al in Ambaland. This to the blind French colonial tax payers be one man. All Ambalanders are Ayabas. LRC has to leave our land. Any Ambalander cooperating with the enemy’ champ is in for trouble. Biya we are coming for you. Ambazonia must be free
Balla is a lawyer and activist in Cameroon. Wirba is an MP in Cameroon. Mancho Bibixy has never paid allegiance to your criminal syndicate.
you can keep on fighting your equatorial gaulist brothers for all i care. but don’t mix up people to make a point.
“Simon Ateba, a journalist and editor, who worked for some of Nigeria’s best publications after spending six and half years studying Mass Communication, is the publisher of Today News Africa. He’s based in Washington, D.C.” wrote
“The secession, funded in the state of Maryland in the United States and organized from neighboring Nigeria”. Question. Are you sir, certain 100% about this statement in true to which the State of Maryland has been mentioned as the site of the “separatists” of Cameroon?
Who is Simon Ateba, an agent of LRC. We will talk with you as soon as we know you dont do balance reporting. When LRC your country abducted Sissiku and Co in Nigeria, you didnt diescribe your Yde as ruthless.
One of Ayaba Cho’s strategies is to send as many as possible fleeing their homes, so he can sell more “adoro” documentos to potential candidates, as he’s been doing for many, many years. Wake up people, wake up!
Dr Ayaba Cho is the man. He speaks the language LRc will understand. Violence begets violence. The abduction of our moderate IG has given rise to violent Hydra. Once John Fru Ndi is abducted, we will focus on Abducting Akere Muna and the rest of the parliamentarians/Senatorial black legs. RIP Sam Soya, the brutal heheading you went through shalll be avenged by the brotherhood. Bring on the war Biya. Bring it on.
Ayam cho is a brave guy. I love him. I don’t appreciate acts of killings but I will never regret the deaths of this Fucken LRC soldiers.NEVER !!!! Ayaba is just paying them in their own coins. WE GO MUST TO FINISHAM !!!!. Amba4 life
Hahahaha, I can already picture him in Kondengui. Mr. Ayaba Cho, some advice from the Wakanda republic “THE WISE BUILD BRIDGES WHILE THE FOOLISH BUILD BARRIERS”.
He will be caught and hung like Saddam Hussein. Sicksseku also thought he was too important to be abducted. At least sisiseku never public advocate for killing. This guy is a corpse walking, and he knows it
@t James, I can’t wait! I am sick and tired of this manipulation.