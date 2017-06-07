Ayah Paul, Consortium leaders’ fate animate debate on social media

Cameroonians have taken to the social media, particularly Facebook to express hopes and call for the release of Supreme Court Judge, Ayah Paul Abine, and Felix Agbor Kongho, Dr Fontem, both leaders of the on-going protest in the North West and South West regions.

The colleagues of the Supreme Court Deputy Advocate General are holding a meeting of the Higher Judicial Council chaired by the Head of State, President Paul Biya who heads several institutions including Cameroon’s judiciary. Barrister Felix Agbor Kongho and Dr Fontem are appearing before the military tribunal in Yaounde alongside over 20 Anglophones arrested for supposedly taking part in the afore mentioned protests.

It was reported Barrister Felix Kongho and Dr. Fontem would likely be freed today under judicial supervision. This was a request that was made by their counsel after the court refused to grant them bail. The request was not objected by the state prosecutors.

Barrister Agbor Nkongho on his facebook wall wrote this morning, “No Matter what happens today, we shall give thanks and praise to God. Let His Will be done. Everything happens for a reason.” A facebook post which attracted sympathy from hundreds of his facebook followers.

Jean Marc Soboth, Canada-based Cameroonian journalist on his wall wrote ‘today is certainly a great day in Yaounde. We await what would be decided at Etoudi (Presidency) in the Higher Judicial Council meeting presided over by the Head of State, Paul Biya with regards to the case of Supreme Court deputy advocate general Ayah Paul Abine, super scale magistrate, who is his colleague, Laurent Esso’s prisoner at SED. He also notes that “at the military tribunal, we wait to see what will become of (the case of) Anglophone intellectuals and leaders of the consortium…”

Ayah Ayah, son of the detain legal mind and politician, on his facebook wall, called on sympathisers to go to the military tribunal and witness the hearing “centred on the possible liberation of all 28 detainees brought to court on June 7.

“it is equally Judgement Day for our only Advocate General at the Highest Court of the land who was kidnapped by agents of the gov’t and dumped in a ‘cage’ for over 130 days and counting without a charge nor a fair trial. If we are to believe what all pundits unanimously speculate, then it is highly probable that the regime is planning either to retire Ayah or expel him from the corps of magistrates and then try him. But whatever decision they take, will make us all the more stronger and resolute against injustices.”

Meanwhile, Limbe-based journalists, Aminateh Nkemngu argues, the leaders of the consortium do not deserve freedom. He shared his opinion on Facebook, apparently in response to thousands of posts from other citizens calling for liberation of Anglophone detainees. He suggests the detainees are the reason there is no peace in the North West and South West regions of Cameroon.

Journal du Cameroun