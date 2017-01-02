Azerbaijan: Five Cameroonians found dead in apartment in Baku

Five nationals of Cameroon were found dead in an apartment in Azerbaijan’s capital Baku on January 1.
The Cameroonian nationals – Njonyoh Nans Ekum, Nzemele Ezzambe Linus, Nikbenti Nombiye Leves, Senan Nike and Taken Pau Ata died from carbon monoxide poisoning in an apartment they had been rentering in Yasamal district, Baku, the district police office told APA on Jan. 2.
The police also reported that two of the victims – Njonyoh Nans Ekum and Nzemele Ezzambe Linus were students of Azerbaijan Technical University and the three others were football players.
The incident is under investigation.
Bush falling.
So what do u mean bushfalling?
STUPID DULL heartless man?
If the country was better then why will they travel out
if u do not have feelings then u better keep quite. HEARTLESS FULL LIKE U.
I wish the family to accept the loss bcus God alone knows y.
Its always good to think before you write Bro..
Don’t make such silly comments when families are mourning death ones..
Sad news !! Pauvre jeunesse camerounaise, perdue dans leur propre pays ils se retrouvent dans des trous qui normalement ne vaudraient pas mieux que le cameroun s il etait dirige par des gens responsables et conscients. Echec du RDPC .RIP