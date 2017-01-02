Azerbaijan: Five Cameroonians found dead in apartment in Baku

Five nationals of Cameroon were found dead in an apartment in Azerbaijan’s capital Baku on January 1.



The Cameroonian nationals – Njonyoh Nans Ekum, Nzemele Ezzambe Linus, Nikbenti Nombiye Leves, Senan Nike and Taken Pau Ata died from carbon monoxide poisoning in an apartment they had been rentering in Yasamal district, Baku, the district police office told APA on Jan. 2.

The police also reported that two of the victims – Njonyoh Nans Ekum and Nzemele Ezzambe Linus were students of Azerbaijan Technical University and the three others were football players.

The incident is under investigation.

