Baisse de 100 milliards des dépenses courantes de l’Etat camerounais

APAnews | Les dépenses courantes de l’Etat du Cameroun ont connu une baisse de 100 milliards de francs CFA durant le premier trimestre de l’année, soit 448 milliards francs CFA sur une prévision 548 milliards de francs CFA, selon la note de conjoncture du ministère des Finances dont APA a reçu copie lundi.
Le ministère des Finances, souligne la note, attribue cette baisse au fait que le montant dédié aux biens et services s’élève à 99,8 milliards francs CFA à fin mars 2018, ce qui représente un taux d’exécution de 50,5% par rapport aux 197 milliards francs CFA fixés comme objectif trimestriel.
Les dépenses de transferts et pensions se chiffrent à 90 milliards de francs CFA au terme du premier trimestre 2018, soit une baisse de 7,5 milliards de FCFA par rapport à la même période.
Par ailleurs, les dépenses d’investissement s’élèvent à 260 milliards de francs CFA au premier trimestre contre 263 milliards de francs CFA à fin mars 2017, ce qui représente une baisse de 3,1 milliards de francs CFA.
Misleading statistics. Nothing more nothing less.
Proof
LRC executes 2(two) “dépenses” concurrently:
1. The “dépenses” in the budget adopted by the legislature
2. The ” dépense hors budget” by presidential decrees
Examples of the latter are:
1. 75 billion FCFA for 500.000 election notebooks from China
2. 925 billion FCFA for the Dictator’s so-called “Plan d’Urgence pour l’accélération de la croissance”
3. 30.000 FCFA / month/ Terrorist soldier so-called “prime de soutien”
4. etc
You have to consolidate the two concurrent “dépenses” in order to give a true and fair view of the ” taux d’exécution”.
It is also called the Bafia dance. One day the readership is served with a “plat” called “hausse” and the next day it is ” baisse”.
Readers are encouraged to explore other fora for news updates for indeed a lot is happening – an African Union summit in Mauritania, a French envoy to the SW, a unit of French military to Belo, Ernest Obama’s round table discussion on UN intervention in Cameroon and Eric Chinje’s advice to President Biya to withdraw his troops to encourage extremists to come home from the bushes.
The latter provides material for plenty of rhetoric and histrionics. Joseph Antoine Bell introduces his own metaphor of someone shutting his umbrella while it is still raining to make a mockery of Eric Chinje’s suggestion. And the notion of UN troops is generally deprecated since no such UN intervention ever occurred in Catalan, Northern Ireland, etc. Will the deployment of French troops be equally condemned?
@John Dinga which French troops? Have you seen any photo or video evidence to support the claim? Or it is just the normal YouTube and Facebook propaganda from promoters of the Ambazonian cause? At times it is not good to relay information you have no prove of. Just like they talked about a helicopter crash few months ago, and of course no such crash ever occurred!
like i said ” john dinga” is a flip flop .
ambasonias members are chief of propaganda online just fake news