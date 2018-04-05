Baisse des recettes pétrolières au Cameroun

Les recettes pétrolières du Cameroun pour l’année 2017 se chiffrent à 385 milliards de francs CFA contre 419 milliards de francs CFA engrangés l’année précédente, soit une baisse de 39 milliards de francs CFA en valeur relative et moins 9,2% en valeur absolue, rapporte une note du ministère des Finances.
Cette chute des recettes pétrolières, explique la note, procède « des effets du faible niveau des cours mondiaux du pétrole sur l’activité du secteur pétrolier ».
Au cours de la même année, 319,4 milliards francs CFA ont été reversés au trésor public au titre de redevance pétrolière par la Société nationale des hydrocarbures (SNH), entreprise publique chargée des transactions pétrolières, tandis que 66,5 milliards de francs CFA ont été prélevés au titre d’impôts sur les sociétés pétrolières.
Selon toute vraisemblance, la chute des cours du baril du pétrole sur le marché mondial a eu un impact négatif pour l’économie camerounaise, par rapport aux 455,1 milliards francs CFA de prévision annuelle, ce qui représente un taux de réalisation est de 84,8%.
Royalties are levies from government that are supposed directly impact the lives of the communities that they work in. Of the 319.4 billion CFA francs, how much went to Ndian.
Something is not right in these calculations. If Royalties are 319.4 billion CFA francs, then revenue from oil sales should be atleast X9 the royalties (Not 385 billion francs).
SNH announced tender for bids including the Ndian area for exploration. Noble Energy did explore a while back and it was a wash.
When there was no ‘Baisse des recettes pétrolières ‘ what did LRC do with the Revenue from petrol for posterity, LRC is complaining because money for leisure trip is scarce . Petrol revenue high or low has no positive effect for Ambozinians as long as LRC occupation continue