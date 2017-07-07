Bamenda, Cameroon to see commercial traffic from mid-3Q17

Cameroonian operator Camair-Co (QC, Douala) will launch flights to Bamenda, in the country’s northwest. A test flight was carried out this week using an MA-60 TJ-QDB (msn 901), and 3x weekly flights are due to commence on July 20. The airport with its main 2,500 metre runway currently has no scheduled services.

The launch of the new flight is in line with the national carrier’s recovery plan, which is focusing in the first instance on enhancing domestic connectivity. The plan, which was devised by Boeing Consulting last year, will then work to expand to more regional and then intercontinental routes.

Camair-Co’s current fleet comprises two B737-700s, one B767-300, and two MA-60s, which it deploys on flights to Bafoussem, Douala, Garoua, Maroua, N’Gaoundéré and Yaoundé Nsimalen domestically, and Cotonou in Benin, and N’Djamena in Chad. The airline has plans to acquire a B737-400(F), B737-800s, a B787-8s and two Dash 8-400s over the next eighteen months.

ch-aviation