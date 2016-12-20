Bamenda Crises: Journalists Urged To Promote Peace

They were congratulated recently by North West Governor for the responsible reporting of the protest.The Governor of the North West Region, Adolphe Lele L’Afrique has given journalists a pat on the back for a job well done during the period of crises in the region. While congratulating some journalists he called on others to sit up. He urged journalists to be responsible in reporting saying that they should help in promoting peace.
He added that the objective of the government is to ensure that peace reigns everywhere thus, journalists should help government achieve this.
He recalled instances to some rumors that have been spread by some journalists and added that his doors are always open for information. He requested journalists present to always come to him for verification in case of doubts.
The Regional Delegate for Communications, Louis Marie Begne was around to dish out some lessons to the journalists. He asked them to work in keeping with the norms of the profession. To some journalists, it was a good initiative for the governor to talk to them. They thanked the governor for organising such a gathering and promised to do their job within the ambits of the law.
It is worth mentioning that since the lawyers and teachers’ strike started on October 11, and November 21 respectively, journalists have been on their heels feeding the population on what is going on. While some were spending sleepless nights giving the population right information and promoting peace while others specialized in propagating rumours and disorder.
With the sad events on Thursday December 8, some journalists were victims as they were on the frontline trying to get first hand information for the public. Some journalist suffered from teargas while others barely escaped for safety. With the call for professionalism, journalists are determined to do their job well.
From blaming to press muzzling to praise…..quite a move indeed.
Journalists are only reporting. The issues with schools and courts are still very much there.
Gestapos of LRC murder Southern Cameroonians in cold blood, rape the children of Southern Cameroonians. However, a Proconsul of LRC is asking Journalist to promote peace by not telling the world about the crimes against humanity in Southern Cameroonians.
Thank God the social media cannot be contolled by LRC.
Is this Lele man not older than Biya? Or he doesn’t have his own Chantou to keep his mandibles smooth?…
It is due to too much stress.since October right up to date, how can he look healthy.
Hihihi Un vrai lele man hihihi, what a country!
the issue here is not his age. I spent some reasonable time in Bda during the strike and i will like you to know that he is really appreciated by the Bda people. Not all mandibles can be kept smooth. Give him a minute of respect as you will do to your own dad.
The government is the irresponsible party in all of this. They should start promoting peace by solving the problems rather than causing and promoting them. We have a president, don’t we? Where has he been all this while? Which type of president comes out only for scheduled speeches? And how many of them are there in a year??? No wonder the country is where it is today! Sad!!!
An army of occupation cannot impose peace nor stability. It comes from within the inner soul guided by justice and enforced by the rule of law.
Someone tell these crooked LRC tyrannical elements to dislodge and get the heck back to their bastion of autocracy. Homeland or indefinite strike!
There are 2 types of peace we can always talk about – positive peace and negative peace. Positive peace exists when the community is moving in the right direction, the people are happy, no one thinks his rights and freedoms are being violated, and no one is thinking about protesting for any reason. Negative peace, however, exists when a people are suffering when they should not be, they are being forced by those in power to not not express their grievances, their rights to freedom of speech is being violated; and even when they succeed in expressing themselves, they are marginalized and not listened to, or appropriate action is not taken to resolve their issues. Instead, they are battered, raped and killed or sent to prison, all to scare others from protesting also.
Mr governor, the peace that reigns in the southern cameroons is negative peace, not positive peace (ENAM 101). If a child doesn’t want the mother to sleep, the child should also be ready to not sleep. What we want is positive peace, not negative peace, and until we get it, no one is going to sleep anymore.
Mr. Governor, there is a video circulating on social media that shows a group of policemen, I will not call them officers because they are not worthy of that title, beating young women and forcing their faces into dirty water not even fit for a pig to drink or lay into it. It is the must deplorable of all acts of brutality and the Governor should investigate and punish there criminals call policemen. Please Mr. Governor, I know you are a decent man and don’t let this go away unpunished.
Those videos are those of crime against humanity committed in Buea out of the jurisdiction of Lele L’Afrique. The tyranic land grabbing governor from Ntui – Okalai Bilai is the monster that gave those orders to molest our girls and deep their faces into tetanus and contaminate sewage. There are other gruesome videos of our helpless girls lying on the floor with peeled bleeding buttocks, some of these after they were brutally raped by these elements of darkness. Over 100 of our young boys were transferred on the back of trucks like damage goods to their torturing facility in Man O War bay and till this day they are unaccounted for.
I thought you were back in your senses to fight off these injustice? Are you for right or wrong cos we are taking account of those to await trial.
Is this not the governor who said 2 persons died, which was indeed a lie.He lies to please his master. What is he doing to ensure the independence of Anglophone Cameroon. We need elected governors.
Governors “charm offensive” continues, emphasis on “offensive”. Mr L’Afrik has given an interview to CRTV 1 O’Clock news (in French of course).
To be fair there was a bit of humour between the gov and the interviewer who both had a good laugh when the gov condescended to say about five words in English!!
Played down the military presence in Bamenda, said Bamenda is not militarized but secured for citizens by a small presence (paraphrased).
He is attending the governors jolly in Yaounde, of course, to meet the minister in charge of decentralisation, as are all his other colleagues.
Hopes schools will soon open and looking forward to the adhoc committee’s descent to the region to meet, among others, traditional chiefs and leaders and the striking unions.
To listen to it look at the cameroon-info dot net. This site also has a several Francophone opinions.
You have barred journalists, incarcerated some, threatened others! Now you talk of peace because the ones you have rallied around you are your mouthpieces. What a brutal government; you guys are threatening even cell phone providers, let me tell you something: we are well organized than you think. We get our information well before you because we know that you all suffer from dementia! Bunch old incapable monkeys
I really feel for Lele L’Afrique. The man is in a very wrong boat. thait is, he is a Very very nice, humble and God fearing man, but unfortunately, he is in a wrong boat with bad crew. Anyway, God will help him out, i trust.
A God fearing man does not lie! Don’t think like those Jews believing they will get s free pass into heaven because they are Jews while the hottest place in hell awaits them.
The word peace, seems to be not what it is meant as is understood by the ordinary folks.
Lele L’Afrique? Does not sound very Anglophone for a Governor of an Anglophone province. Thats where the problem starts.
I’m not Cameroonian, so can someone tell me if this man is police or military. Governors should be civilians no police or army people. This is something for a police state.
HE IS GOVERNOR TURNED GENERAL
TKMG@ i dont get it sir,dont you have to be a lutenint,officer ,corperal,captain ,then a general ,i mean you just cant become a General and skip all the other promotions can you? Please excuse my ignorence in this…
Confusion and stupidity at best expressed by the defunct dictatorial regime. Fear and panic is brewing among the yams and soon things will take a different twist. Wonder why they are a relays silent on the brutal beatings and killings of our brothers and sisters and yet always want to preach peace meanwhile they don’t know peace.
A governor in NW who cannot speak English in a country where the elite are denying there is an Anglophone problem. What is the population on NW and what percentage speak French? Same holds true for SW.
When can we ever dream to see a governor of Yaoundé/Maroua who cannot speak French?
Anglophones are still part of La Republic du Cameroon because of their army of occupation, 50yrs of apartheid could not force all black south Africans to speak Afrikaans, the Northern Ireland story is a simple one to understand etc
No army can ever force free minded individuals to become what they reject, a southern Cameroonian speaking French does not make you a Francophone this we know and believe in our souls no one can change it.
Blame journalist, blame social media, blame Anglophones, blame southern Cameroonians, cast all the blame it will not change the fact that we are a people who have decided like we did 55yrs ago to join you, we are deciding now to go our separate ways. The army all over Southern Cameroon is temporary solution to a long-term problem. Freedom always prevails with time, our consciousness has been infected in a way that has no immediate cure.
TOTAL SEPARATION IS THE ONLY WAY. OUT.
ALL ANGLOPHONES MUST UNITE
WE WILL APPRECIATE YOUR FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO HELP ARM THE SOUTHERN CAMEROON LIBERATION ARMY
TOTAL FREEDOM OR DEATH
My opinion it is very simple, people with an important position in a country where you have 2 official languages should speak both. That counts for the Francophone and also for the Anglophone. Here in Belgium we have the same problem, we have ministers who speak terrible Dutch (the language spoken by 60% of us). I don’t understand this, speaking both languages should be the FIRST condition if you want an important job. The more languages you speak the better. How do you want to understand the people if you can not have a conversation with them. Is the same story for people who emigrate to another country. First thing to do is learning the language of your “new” country. Without this there is no integration. You have to adapt to them, not the people who live there since centuries. Same for this governor.