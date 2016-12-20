Bamenda Crises: Journalists Urged To Promote Peace

They were congratulated recently by North West Governor for the responsible reporting of the protest.The Governor of the North West Region, Adolphe Lele L’Afrique has given journalists a pat on the back for a job well done during the period of crises in the region. While congratulating some journalists he called on others to sit up. He urged journalists to be responsible in reporting saying that they should help in promoting peace.
He added that the objective of the government is to ensure that peace reigns everywhere thus, journalists should help government achieve this.
He recalled instances to some rumors that have been spread by some journalists and added that his doors are always open for information. He requested journalists present to always come to him for verification in case of doubts.
The Regional Delegate for Communications, Louis Marie Begne was around to dish out some lessons to the journalists. He asked them to work in keeping with the norms of the profession. To some journalists, it was a good initiative for the governor to talk to them. They thanked the governor for organising such a gathering and promised to do their job within the ambits of the law.
It is worth mentioning that since the lawyers and teachers’ strike started on October 11, and November 21 respectively, journalists have been on their heels feeding the population on what is going on. While some were spending sleepless nights giving the population right information and promoting peace while others specialized in propagating rumours and disorder.
With the sad events on Thursday December 8, some journalists were victims as they were on the frontline trying to get first hand information for the public. Some journalist suffered from teargas while others barely escaped for safety. With the call for professionalism, journalists are determined to do their job well.
I might be a little bit off topic but in a way its all related. When you hear the president and ministers make speeches, they use phrases like ” National Unity, National Intergration, le cameroun est un et indivisible…etc etc. if you watch at them when they are making these speeches you will realize that the speeches are directed to a certain people and the people are the Anglophones. They feel that the Anglophones are the subject of intergration and national unity, and that they MUST be intergrated since they are a different people. Over the years, they have made it in a way the Anglophones are all depending on the francophones for everything and if you depend on someone, you are his subject. Examples: Electicity supply to the two English speaking provinces is a clear example. The main SWITCH for light going to the North west is in Bafoussam and that of South west is Douala and these two provinces could be put in dark at will. The petrol depot that supplies the SW is in Douala eventhough Sonara is in Limbe and that for the NW is in Bafoussam. Bases of the military that are positioned to kill SW and NW populations are based in DLa and Bfssam respectively. Marketing Board and Cameroon bank head offices were moved to Dla and Yde respectively and that’s where they all died. Recently internet were cut off these provinces to hide the crimes committed onto a peaceful people and we all know the reason behind. It should be noted that the Biya regime has killed more Anglophones than the former president eventhough they are the same people. There is a hyper marginalization of Anglophones like it or not….the world is seeing. Things must change
God bless you.
The United Nation should investigate the crimes against humanity in Cameroon.
this old crook governor is one of the bad apple in this regime, he is weak, failing the Bamenda people, a traitor, puppet master to Biya and a failure to the north west region and it’s struggling people who are facing marginalisation, underdevelopment, youth unemployment, poverty and francophone army brutalities,killings and beating unarmed youths, this weak illiterate man of a governor, lives up on a hill in his home watching the entire Bamenda town with everyday power cuts, water shortages, deplorable pothole roads,francophones taking places in the Bamenda University and higher education even when they can’t understand clear English language, he ignores intellectuals grievances (Lawyers and Teachers )the Bamenda people should striking to gremove him from the region, he is a snake, he is holding the region backwards, he has nothing to offer the people and region apart from dividing them and continue to destroy it, he is as worst as all the other idiotic anglophone puppets in high governmental positions, who have served and are still serving an old dictator who has not done any development and is still shamefully clinging on power till death
Video evidence does not lie! Every cellphone is now more powerful than the pen or bullet.