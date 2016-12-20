Bamenda Crises: Journalists Urged To Promote Peace

They were congratulated recently by North West Governor for the responsible reporting of the protest.

The Governor of the North West Region, Adolphe Lele L’Afrique has given journalists a pat on the back for a job well done during the period of crises in the region. While congratulating some journalists he called on others to sit up. He urged journalists to be responsible in reporting saying that they should help in promoting peace.

He added that the objective of the government is to ensure that peace reigns everywhere thus, journalists should help government achieve this.

He recalled instances to some rumors that have been spread by some journalists and added that his doors are always open for information. He requested journalists present to always come to him for verification in case of doubts.

The Regional Delegate for Communications, Louis Marie Begne was around to dish out some lessons to the journalists. He asked them to work in keeping with the norms of the profession. To some journalists, it was a good initiative for the governor to talk to them. They thanked the governor for organising such a gathering and promised to do their job within the ambits of the law.

It is worth mentioning that since the lawyers and teachers’ strike started on October 11, and November 21 respectively, journalists have been on their heels feeding the population on what is going on. While some were spending sleepless nights giving the population right information and promoting peace while others specialized in propagating rumours and disorder.

With the sad events on Thursday December 8, some journalists were victims as they were on the frontline trying to get first hand information for the public. Some journalist suffered from teargas while others barely escaped for safety. With the call for professionalism, journalists are determined to do their job well.

Cameroon Tribune