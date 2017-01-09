Bamenda: Efforts Multiply For Classes To Resume

Some parents however still have fears despite assurances of security.
Monday January 9, 2017 is the expected date for resumption of the second term of 2016/2017 academic year, but uncertainty reigns in Bamenda if children and teachers will go back to school on not. While rumors are rife that Bamenda will witness a ghost town this Monday January 9, the government has embarked on a campaign to call on teachers, students and pupils to resume classes. Despite this, most parents are still skeptical to send their children to school.
In the North West regional capital of Bamenda most parents say they will not send their children to school because the whole town is militarized and there is an aura of fear of the unknown. For Mr Awanto Sammuel Amabo the government should solve the problems with the teachers before he can be assured of sending his children back to schools.
He holds that sending the children back to school is not the solution but insist that with the presence of the military around town there is tension.
Government on its part, has intensified calls for teachers and students to go back to schools this Monday. The Governor of the North West Region has called on the population to send their children to school this Monday. Governor Adolphe Lele Lafrique has assured all of the security of their children.
Meanwhile, the Minister of Secondary Education Jean Ernest Massena Ngalle Bibehe is presently in the region to see the effective start of the school term. While meeting with the teachers trade union leaders on Saturday January 7, 2017 in Bamenda, they all agreed to look for solution so that pedagogic activities can resume.
In a press release that sanctioned the meeting it was stated that the trade union leaders acknowledged the proactive approach and steps taken by the Minister such as the redeployment of teachers to class rooms where their competences predisposes them to operate. They all prayed that the chairperson of the Ad hoc Committee hastens up the meeting of the committee so as to pave the way for concrete solutions to the other burning issues raised.
NO JUSTICE, NO SCHOOL IN SOUTHERN CAMEROONS
****DRAMATIC DEVELOPMENT****
Ayah Paul Forms Anglophone Political Consortium to Backup Teachers And Lawyers’-
The members include the following:
” Chairmen of the team are Njoh Litumbe and John Fru Ndi. Executive Officers of the team are Ayah Paul Abine and Carlson Anyangwe. The Secretaries General are Elisabeth Tamanjong and Prince Michael Ngwesse Ekosso.
The Supreme Advisory Council of the team comprises of: Cardinal Christian Tumi, Rt. Rev. Fonki Samuel, Rev. Ncham Emmanuel, Rev. Prof. Anyambod Emmanuel Anya, and Rt. Rev. Nyansako Ni-Nku.
Other members of the team are Besumbu Anita, Prof. Nkwi Paul, Ngewi Asunkwan, Hon. Osih Joshua, Dr. Simon Munzu, Dr. Assibong, Prof. Dze Ngwa Willibroad, George Ngwane, Dr. Assomba R. T., Ndangam Augustine, Dr. Folefack Ernest, Bal Njang, John Tazifor, Rev. Dorothy Lemnyuy, Franklin Sone Bayen, Ateh Thomson Pepeah, Akoson Raymond and Mancho Bibixy (“BBC”).”
The longer Biya is playing with time, new fronts in this struggle will appear.
Unstoppable Momentum. Nothing more, nothing less.
“ALUTA Continua, Victoria Ascerta” (The Struggle Continues, Victory is Certain)
Take Special note of Mancho Bibixy (“BBC”) as member of this political consortium
All the brown envelopes they were using to bribe people were fruitless. There is no school in NW and SW. Today Schools were empty
The arrogance of this government and its entities is something else! Our children are still missing after they were rounded up from their homes and locked up in your jail cells yet all you care about is for us to put up a gong show that you can use to borrow more money? There will be no school until justice becomes law.