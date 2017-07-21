Bamenda: Euphoria Welcomes Camair-Co

Transport Minister, Edgard Alain Mebe Ngo’o mobilized population in the inaugural flight yesterday to reconnect with the air carrier.

Fair weather, song, and dance welcomed the inaugural flight of Camair- Co in Bamenda on July 20, 2017. Among a lot of inhabitants from Metropolitan Bamenda and neighbourhoods who filed out to cheer the event, featured North West Governor, Adolphe Lele Lafrique, SDF National Chairman, Ni John Fru Ndi, traditional leaders, elite etc. It was indeed, a rare moment when the two Camair-Co MA60 aircraft landed at the Bamenda airport with the Minister of Transport, Edgard Alain Mebe Ngo’o and some VIP passengers for the inaugural event which came to strengthen the presence of Camair-Co’s domestic market.

From the look of things, Bamenda is an important market for Camair-Co and it is against this backdrop that the General Manager, Ernest Dikoum told the excited population at the airport that the Bamenda lap was inspired by the company’s commitment to carry on and consolidate the strategic expansion of the domestic network. It emerged from the G.M that punctuality is a password with three regular flights a week from Bamenda to and from Yaounde and Douala at FCFA 32,840.

It was the General Manager of the regulatory, Cameroon Civil Aviation Authority (CCAA), Avomo Assoumou Epse Koki who said her organization turned full circle to set standards for success and prosperity for Camair- Co operations at the Bamenda airport.

It was indeed, celebration time when the visiting Minister of Transport hailed all who worked for the dream of Camair- Co flights to become reality in Bamenda. The Minister challenged Camair-Co to increase flights, ensure punctuality and quality serves. He urged the population of the North West region to re-connect with Camair- Co whose Bamenda destination comes to enhance unity, integration and the living together of Cameroonians.

It also emerged from the event that, Camair-Co, the flag bearer of national sovereignty receives special attention from the Head of State in efforts to put it on the path of recovery. Speaking the minds of the population earlier, the Permanent Secretary at the Bamenda City Council, Waindim Jude Nsom said the inaugural flight has brought a beautiful story to the North West region which has suffered nightmares in recent times traveling on bumpy roads from Bamenda through Babadjou in the West region. He prayed Camair-Co to give Bamenda the privilege of regular flights.

